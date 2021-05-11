M.anchester City are English football champions for the seventh time. Starcoach Pep Guardiola’s team has three game days before the end of the Premier League season ten points ahead of runners-up Manchester United, who lost 2-1 (1-1) to Leicester City on Tuesday. This means that United can no longer push their local rivals from first place. “That was a season and a Premier League title like no other,” enthused Guardiola. “That was the toughest.” For the coach, the focus is now on the Champions League final.

On Tuesday, Man City benefited from a strong Leicester performance at Old Trafford. Luke Thomas (10th minute) and the former Freiburg Çaglar Söyüncü (66th) shot the Guardiola team to the title. Mason Greenwood (15th) had meanwhile equalized for Man United. Manchester City follows Liverpool FC and Jürgen Klopp. The “Reds” won the title again in 2020 for the first time in 30 years, but now have to fight to get back into the Champions League at all. For that they would have to finish fourth.

“Champions of England … again,” wrote the city star and German national soccer player Ilkay Gündogan on Twitter. “I would have preferred to have celebrated this moment after a game of my own, but I take it that way. What a season! ”Gündogan also thanked Söyüncü in Turkish:“ Thank you, Bro! ”

It’s the second title for Manchester City this season. In April, the club won the League Cup for the fourth time in a row. Last week, City made it into the final of the Champions League for the first time in club history with a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain, where they face Chelsea again on May 29. In the semi-finals of the FA Cup, the former Bayern coach Guardiola and his team failed because of the Londoners trained by Thomas Tuchel.

The Citizens had a bumpy start to this season. Of the first eight Premier League games, the Guardiola-Elf won only three. On the second day of the match, Man City suffered a violent 2: 5 clap against Leicester City at home. City also suffered a 2-0 defeat in November at Tottenham Hotspur, who were now beaten by sixth in the table, at that time with coach José Mourinho.

But as the season progressed, Guardiola’s team found their form again, while the competition stumbled. On matchday 20, Man City took the lead for the first time and has not been displaced from first place since then. With victories over intermittent competitors such as Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Leicester, the front runner continued to expand its lead.

The formidable German national football player Ilkay Gündogan, who himself contributed twelve goals to the championship, also played a decisive role in the success. Other top performers are the former Wolfsburg Kevin De Bruyne, the only 20-year-old midfield star Phil Foden and defender Ruben Dias, who moved to Manchester last summer and turned out to be a real reinforcement.

Of the so-called English Big Six, only Man United and Chelsea had something to oppose the Abu Dhabi-based club. The Red Devils won 2-0 at Etihad Stadium in March. Chelsea prevailed there on Saturday. Leeds United also caused a sensation in April when Marcelo Bielsa’s side surprisingly won 2-1 in Manchester when they were outnumbered – but for Man City the setbacks were nothing more than delays.

It is the third championship title for Guardiola, Gündogan and Co. in the past four years. They have won 25 out of 35 games this season so far. They drew five times, only five times they left the pitch as a loser. The club owners from Abu Dhabi should only be completely satisfied when Manchester City crowns the season on May 29 with the long-awaited triumph in the Champions League.

“To assert oneself in this season – with all the restrictions and difficulties that we had – and to show this consistency, that is impressive,” enthused Guardiola, who emphasized the importance of the league. “At the start of every season, the Premier League is the most important title for us.”