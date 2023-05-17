Alphonso Davies continues to be compared to the big names in Europe. As reported by Sky Sports Germanythe Bayern Munich full-back, like Real Madrid and Manchester City, with Txiki Begiristain, sporting director of the English, who would like to see him at the Etihad. The problem for the two teams in the semifinals of the Champions League is the will of the Bavarians, who consider him non-transferable and want to extend his contract beyond the current deadline, set for 2025.