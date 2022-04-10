The Premier League is more open than ever. Manchester City and Liverpool staged this Sunday, April 10, a spectacular duel, vital to define the English soccer champion. The duel held at the Etihad Stadium was full of emotions from the start.
Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring just in the fifth minute. Following a foul, Bernardo Silva scrambled to collect and touched for the talented Belgian midfielder. The latter, with four players ahead, managed to make space for himself and took a shot outside the area that, thanks to a deflection, was impossible for Alisson Becker to save.
However, only eight minutes later, Diogo Jota appeared to level the score. The Reds signed a great collective play to sign the 1-1. Andrew Robertson, from the left, made a dangerous serve inside the area.
Trent Alexander Arnold appeared to refocus the ball, which reached the Portuguese attacker. Jota didn’t think twice and placed his shot to the far post to beat Ederson Moraes.
Before going to halftime, Gabriel Jesus appeared to retake the lead for his squad. The Brazilian striker scored in the 36th minute: after a rebound, Joao Cancelo found the ball outside the area; the Portuguese winger hit a precise serve for the arrival of the Brazilian, who defined perfectly before Alisson’s exit.
Just at the start of the second half, Sadio Mané appeared to match the cards again. They only had to spend 45 seconds of the complement for the Senegalese winger to score. Mohamed Salah took the ball and filtered a great service inside the area, Mané masterfully read the play, entered the rectangle and defined with power and placement against Ederson.
The score ended tied at two goals The duel was very even from start to finish, although the squad led by Pep Guardiola, as usual, was slightly superior in statistics: they generated more options up front, had more possession of the ball and precision in their passes.
With this result, the Citizens remain in first place in the Premier League with 74 points, while the Reds, their closest competitors, reached 73 units. Everything indicates that the fight for the Premier League title will be defined until the last day. In the absence of six days, everything can happen in the Premier.
