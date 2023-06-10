Haaland and Silva will start Manchester City against Inter in the Champions League final

The starting lineups for Manchester City vs Inter in the Champions League final have been announced. Full lists are published at website Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The meeting will begin at 22:00 Moscow time. Citizens will start with Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Manuel Akanji. Place at the gate will Ederson.

Inter have Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko. The gate will protect Andre Onan.

The 2023 Champions League final will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Russian clubs do not take part in European competitions in the 2022/2023 season by decision of UEFA.