Officially becoming the best team in the world. It is what he aspires to Fluminense Brazilian before the final of the Club World Cup in which he will face the European champion on Friday (1 pm TV Fifa +), a Manchester City without Erling Haaland but with a galaxy of stars looking to culminate a historic year.

Because although the 'Citizens' are currently considered, by budget, squad, coach, and this year's harvest of titles, as the best team in the world, the 'Fluzao' is 90 minutes away from acquiring that condition and entering the legend, returning to Brazil and South America a planetary title that has not crossed the ocean since 2012 thanks to Corinthians.

A first time If holding the world title is in itself a sufficient motivation for any team, for the 'Tricolor' and the 'Sky Blues' there is added the possibility of registering their name for the first time in the tournament's honors list, in which They would succeed Real Madrid. Both could boast of having won the last edition of the Club World Cup since it was held uninterruptedly with the current format (2005), before the transition in 2025 to a competition with 32 teams and a four-year periodicity.

Because the Brazilian and English clubs lifted the Copa Libertadores and the Champions League respectively in 2023 for the first time in their history, and now they want to close the circle. “It is the most important match of my life. The next match is always the most important. It also coincides with being the most special match, historically, a world title is decided,” said the coach of 'Flu' and the Brazilian team. Fernando Diniz.

City, which has brought to its showcases this year in addition to the 'Orejona', the Premier League, the English Cup, and the European Super Cup, also aspires to become the first English club to win the Club World Cup in its first participation, after

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea They didn't make it on their first try. . Duel of styles Different even in their clothing, Pep Guardiola, in his usual elegant suits, and Fernando Diniz with his everlasting sportswear, will also settle a duel of styles this Friday at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Although both maintain a taste for possession of the ball, the antagonism is evident in the Spaniard's more positional game, and the anarchy of player movements by the 'Canarinha' coach, who tries to imprint aspects of Spanish football. street in the professional elite. “Because of the way they play, it demands a lot of effort, accepting that we play against a team with a style that we have never faced before, it is not positional, they move a lot, so we have to impose our rhythm and our positional game everything possible,” Guardiola analyzed.

But the high pressure of Diniz's team can make it difficult for them to leave free spaces behind, and create problems against the rival, who if in the semifinals with Al-Ahly they were able to thwart goalkeeper Fábio or veteran defender Felipe Melo, the highest quality in finishing of the 'Citizens' could upset them. . Without Haaland Although Pep Guardiola will have to form an eleven without his star scorer, the Norwegian Erling Haaland, who has missed his team's last four games due to a foot injury, and who although he is in Saudi Arabia with the Mancunian delegation, He is a sure drop for the final. Just as the Belgians Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku.

Diniz, on the other hand, will be able to count on his entire squad, with the goal mission entrusted to Argentine Germán Cano, while the other scorer in the Libertadores final, John Kennedy, who also scored in Monday's semifinal against the Egyptian champion , could start the clash on the bench to act as a luxury shock if things got ugly.

Fábio, 43, will become the oldest player to play in a Club World Cup final, surpassing AC Milan's Italian Paolo Maldini (39 years old in 2007). They are 20 years older than Julián Álvarez, the Argentine forward, who although he did not start in the semifinal against Urawa Red Diamonds, could have the opportunity to do so on Friday. Before, starting at 2:30 p.m. GMT in the other stadium in the city, the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal, the Japanese Urawa and the Egyptians Al-Ahly will fight for third place.

Probable lineups:

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Rico Lewis, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Julian Alvarez.

Fluminense: Fabius; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Felipe Melo, Marcelo; Andre, Martinelli; Jhon Arias, Ganso, Keno; German Cano.

