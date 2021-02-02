When the winter market clock was about to run out of sand, It was time to make decisions and these did not only involve players established in the elite. The Odegaard, Dembélé, Milik and company take the headlines, but theyThere are many young people (even more than the Norwegian from Madrid) with enough talent to enjoy a greater minute than they do. Mainly in the big ones in Europe. But there is a quarry whose policy collides head-on with a resource as common as transfer and that is Manchester City’s.

The school citizen is populated by avid soccer players of the highest levelhim, but everything indicated, as it has been, that Budding stars like Tommy Doyle (19) or Taylor Harwood-Bellis (18) would remain in limbo between the first team and the U23 squad. In ‘The Athletic‘echo this repeated trend since Guardiola landed at the Etihad and shed light on it. While other teams like to give up their most promising players who move in the range 17-20 years, in the blue zone of Manchester it is common for promises to take hold between training sessions with the elders, the U23 and the minutes that Pep gives them.

As this medium points out, Santpedor’s is in love with tactical work and position change, training that requires a large number of footballers. In this way, the vast majority of the youngsters from the U-23 and U-18 squads share hours of practice with their ‘older brothers’, the De Bruyne, Sterling, Agüero and company. They cannot always later be part of the calls, but that is what the first subsidiary is for citizen, so that on weekends they maintain the rhythm of competition.

Mass training

The best get tough on their idols, see Phil Foden. The ‘Iniesta de Stockport’ has had to burn many stages and warm up the bench, despite the fact that his level ventured that a loan would earn him more professional playing time. However, the midfielder, following a policy that is very reminiscent of that of the Masía del Barça, has endured until becoming one of the biggest English promises of the moment, as well as being the team’s top scorer this season, along with Sterling and Gundogan, with nine goals.

Offers have also arrived for Doyle (midfielder, six games with the first team) and Harwood-Bellis (center, eight games), two of the brightest diamonds to come out of the skyblue school. Nevertheless, the boys haven’t packed their bags and less in a situation like the current one. COVID-19 has compressed the calendar greatly and if under normal conditions Guardiola likes to give opportunities to young people, in campaigns like this one, love is mixed with obligation.

Tommy Doyle, in a Carabao Cup match with Southampton in October.

JASON CAIRNDUFF (Action Images via Reuters)



Not all cases are the same, as ‘The Athletic’ recalls, since footballers like Angeliño (today in Leipzig), Pablo Marí (Arsenal) or Manu García (Sporting de Gijón) had to leave Etihad in search of opportunities. Of course, in these three cases, as in many others, the destination team was the Dutch Breda, a club that shares politics and style of play with City in order not to lose something that at the Etihad Campus they value very much, identity. Girona, which enjoys young people like Pablo Moreno (18 years old) or Yan Couto (18), is a Spanish-style Breda.

Gilmour vs. Foden

This search for identity, curiously, is what they have failed to find at Chelsea over the years. Another great powerful quarry, but famous for using another type of method to extract the juice from its players, loans. Billy Gilmour is the best example and serves to compare models. The Scottish midfielder, at 19, is one of the pretty kids of Cobham, but has recently asked to be yielded out of fear of ostracism. Eventually it will continue, but its intention is opposite to that shown by the talents of the school citizen. Finding a marked style of play has been Lampard’s greatest duty in his time at the head of the team of which he is a legend, something that City has achieved. For this reason he intended to ‘Germanize’ the ‘blues’, to give them a recognizable identity.

Cases like those of Lucas Piazon, recently disengaged from Chelsea definitively after seven assignments and just 161 minutes in the service of the team that signed him when he was targeting the ‘Kaka of the future’, illustrate this difference in approach to the stars in the making. We are not here to defend one model or another. On many occasions it will be the players themselves who, eager for timing, ask to leave, as Gilmour himself did days ago.

And not everyone comes out frog, as happened to Piazón, Mason Mount or Tammy Abraham grew up in Derby County or Aston Villa to return to Stamford Bridge unenlightened, to give two examples. In fact, if we take a look at the number of players loaned by one and the other is quite similar (19 Chelsea and 16 City)But it is the star formation process that makes the difference between these two ways of proceeding. Two models faced with Phil Foden and Billy Gilmour, standard bearers of the moment.