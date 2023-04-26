With a five-point advantage but having played two more games than his rival, the leader Arsenal arrives at a very fragile moment in the fiefdom of Manchester

City Wednesday, on the 33rd day of Premier Leagueand the reasons for concern are numerous.

After drawing 2-2 against Liverpool and West Ham two games that they came to dominate 2-0, Arsenal once again dropped two points against bottom club Southampton (3-3) at a crucial moment of the season.

(Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: the first images of their trip to the United Arab Emirates) (Scandal in Greece: James Rodríguez frequented strip clubs)

Advantage or disadvantage?

Only a victory at the Etihad would once again give the Londoners, whose last title dates back to 2004, the option to depend on themselves. Even with an eight point lead, City would have two fewer games and an easier schedule.

After City, Arsenal will visit Newcastle, where Manchester United (2-0) or Tottenham (6-1) have been beaten this season, and will host the Brightonsurprise team in the race for European positions.

Manchester City won on their debut, 2-0 against Arsenal. See also 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan

As a result, the computers of the specialist statistics website Opta only give Arsenal a 22 per cent chance of being champion, much less than the 55 per cent it had two weeks ago.

City comes to this duel unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions included, and has eight wins and a draw in the English championship.

Accustomed to playing decisive matches for the title at this time of year, Guardiola’s men have more experience than Arsenal, a team that already missed out on qualifying last season. Champions Leagues when falling against Tottenham and Newcastle on the 36th and 37th day.

Low

Celebration of Manchester City, who beat Arsenal.

Confirmation of withdrawal William Saliva in the center of defense is very bad news for the Gunners, who are not sure they can get him back for the rest of the season.

The Frenchman, injured in the back, has been very valuable in starting the game desired by Mikel Arteta for his defensive rigor but also for his offensive contribution on counters and for his ability to play in the rival field.

Arsenal celebrates goal against Manchester City. See also Goals, duels, contrasts: the confrontation between the 3 defenders in the Inter viewfinder

Without him, Arsenal concede twice as many goals per game on average as they did with him, and having to face Erling Haaland, that bodes badly. Arteta also expects the starters to recover the level at the start of the season.

The former City player, the Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko, the midfielder Thomas Partey or the winger Bukayo Saka, have not always been 100% in recent games, while Granit Xhaka was ill in the game against Southampton.

Eliminated in the early stages of the two national cups and in the round of 16 in the Europa League, Arsenal, despite two more Premier League games, has played 43 games this season against 49 for the

City

Against

Whichever way you look at it, the recent record doesn’t do much to comfort Arsenal and their fans either. This season both teams have already met twice with City winning twice.

The first meeting was in Manchester in the FA Cup at the end of January (1-0). Two weeks later, at the Emirates and in the championship, City (3-1) provisionally surpassed Arsenal in the standings, in a season in which Arsenal has only been out of the lead for three days.

Arsenal have lost 14 of their last 15 direct duels against City, including the last 11 in the Premier League, and their last victory at the Etihad dates back to January 2015, before Guardiola’s arrival at City.

(Piqué, desperate, leaves Clara Chía and would meet Shakira, video)

AFP