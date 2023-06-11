The yearning for the first Champions League victory has come to an end for Manchester City. In a difficult final, Internazionale were defeated 1-0 thanks to a goal from Rodri, giving the club the ‘cup with the big ears’ for the first time. With that, Pep Guardiola’s team also takes the ‘Treble’: the competition, the FA cup and the Champions League.

#Manchester #City #Aké #win #historic #Treble #difficult #victory #Inter