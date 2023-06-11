The yearning for the first Champions League victory has come to an end for Manchester City. In a difficult final, Internazionale were defeated 1-0 thanks to a goal from Rodri, giving the club the ‘cup with the big ears’ for the first time. With that, Pep Guardiola’s team also takes the ‘Treble’: the competition, the FA cup and the Champions League.
#Manchester #City #Aké #win #historic #Treble #difficult #victory #Inter
NHL | Las Vegas beat Florida and is one win away from the championship, Barkov’s performance was not enough
Florida got pretty lucky with their opening goal.Ice hockey In the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers...
Leave a Reply