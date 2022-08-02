Haaland dry against Liverpool, the former Manchester City, Aguero, comments so

Sergio Aguerohistorian former striker of the Manchester Cityhe commented via his own channel Twitch some hot topics around the house Citizensfollowing the heavy defeat against the Liverpool in Community Shield for 3-1. These are the statements of the Argentine who answered the questions of his followers:

TRANSFER OF STERLING AT CHELSEA – “I don’t understand, sometimes City makes strange decisions”

HAALAND’S SUBTONE DEBUT AGAINST LIVERPOOL – “He’s used to the German league. Van Dijk came and said ‘welcome to the Premier League’.”

CHIOSA ON JULIAN ALVAREZ, IN GOAL AGAINST I REDS – “He sent me a message to find out what life is like in Manchester, I told him he would be very cold!”.

