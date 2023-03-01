Virtually unprecedented in the latest plans of Pep Guardiola until this weekend Phil Foden extended his big week against Bristol, victim of the player’s insistence Manchester Citywho with a brace from the English international and a goal from Kevin De Bruyne qualified for the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

On the last day of the Premier League, Foden was resurrected. He signed a great game against Bournemouth that he crowned with a goal and an assist for Erling Haaland. He was crying out for more prominence after chaining four substitutions in his team’s previous five official matches.

His great performance against Bournemouth, and in a competition where more substitutes fit, Guardiola bet again by Foden, who responded again with another great performance that could generate debate in the face of possible Foden titles in commitments of greater substance. His victim was a team that wanders in the middle of the Championship table (Second Division).

Foden leads the win

The game was the most important of the entire course for Bristol City. The duel against City recalled better times for the club from the south-west of England, which last faced Pep Guardiola’s team in the First Division in the 1979/80 season with a goal from one Michael Robinson. Now they had a chance to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and continue their journey to a final they have tasted only once, in 1909, when they lost 1-0 to Manchester United.

More than a century later, the men of Nigel Pearson, the architect of the Premier League that won Leicester, faced a daunting challenge. But history is just memories, good or bad, and Manchester City quickly brought the bristol city, that as soon as he jumped onto the field of play he found a kick from Kalvin Phillips that crashed into the crossbar of the goal defended by Max O’Leary. This is how Guardiola’s team marked territory.

Without wrinkling despite the atmosphere of Ashton Gate Stadium, full to the brim to see a feat of its players. City, with a mix of starters and substitutes, did not want problems. He wanted to settle the clash as soon as possible and it was Foden who was in charge of opening the way for his teammates. Foden was accompanied in the eleven by Julián Álvarez, another name that seeks to claim to enjoy more minutes. He already had them and with success, against Bournemouth, but this time he was not so successful. Foden monopolized all the spotlights and also from very early on, because after seven minutes the duel was back on track after completing a great wall between De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez that ended with the second assist for the English international.

Bristol barely got close to Stefan Ortega, who lived the first act quite calmly while Foden, electric, insisted time and time again to provoke City’s second goal, which until half an hour remained until the end touched even three times Julián Álvarez. By centimeters, the Argentine did not follow up on Foden’s goal, who had to appear again to put an end to any hint of surprise from Bristol. With a quarter of an hour to go, when City completely dominated possession, they did not fail inside the area and definitively closed a score that De Bruyne finally completed with a goal from outside the area.

EFE

