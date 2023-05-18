Manchester City He had his best version and defeated Real Madrid with authority, 4-0, in the second leg of the Champions League, to qualify for the grand final against Inter Milan.

The English team was a symphony that captured their best game to destroy the Spanish cast, who lived a nightmare. If in the first leg the forces were even with a vibrant 1-1, this time there was no balance, there was no white resistance. There was only celestial domain.

Two years after losing to Chelsea, the Portuguese’s goals Bernardo Silva (23, 37), by Julián Álvarez (90+1) and Militao’s own goal (76) return the ‘Citizens’ to a Champions League final.

Manchester City, a machine

The lamp of miracles for Real Madrid in Europe is over. No more comebacks, feats and excitement. It was swallowed up by a football-making machine, a rival shredder called Manchester City, that destroyed the white team in the best night in its history in the Champions League (4-0).



Always late, always worse, the Madrid team suffered from a better scheme, from many minutes of football and from the hunger that this time had a City that will never see the long-awaited ‘Champions’ as close as this time.

Perhaps Real Madrid had never been seen so blurred in their favorite setting. He disappeared, defeated, without concentration, behind a ball that only eluded him and that he had to be thankful that it didn’t end up in the net play after play.

Real Madrid, the team that should never be left for dead, this time left the Etihad lifeless. Handcuffed by a City that gave one of the most brilliant displays in memory in the first half. The occasions, which came one after another, were the reflection of an insulting mastery before the king of this. Only two impossible claps from Courtois, two point-blank headbutts from Haaland, prevented bleeding in the first twenty minutes.

Real Madrid stood up, but it was just a deception. He endured an avoidance to fall by repetition and deservedly. De Bruyne filtered a magnificent pass for Bernardo and he defined fiercely, breaking down the wall of Courtois, who had already exhausted the miracles and that he also could not do anything when Bernardo himself headed a ball that floated in the area.

He accommodated him to a squad with an unusual delicacy for this sport, more typical of someone who makes a layup in basketball or a drop shot in tennis, and the Madrid spirit vanished, who could have considered the 2-0 good at half-time.

That was the level. The break short-circuited the rhythm of the locals and allowed the courage of the white team to emerge, which, accustomed to European feats, trusted in a spark that would trigger another catharsis. It could have been a foul by Alaba, which Ederson played with his fingers, It could have been one of those desperately snatched from Rodrygo or Vinícius, but, without perseverance and without faith, it was impossible for the miracle to be consummated this time.

Only Courtois, once again, prevented his team from definitively lowering their arms prematurely and with 20 minutes remaining he put out Haaland’s fire with a one-on-one in which the ball bounced off the Belgian’s body and kissed the crossbar from above. . to the real

Madrid, who had deserved to be on the canvas for many minutes, luck smiled at him again, but it was a sarcasm, superiority grimace.

Like that prince who looks at the king knowing that one day he will fall and he will be the one who sits on the throne. When Militao, in an attempt to clear a lateral free kick, sent the ball into his own goal, Real Madrid ended up collapsing, surrendering to the new king, the one who will be crowned on June 10 in Istanbul if Inter de Milan did not work a miracle almost at the height of the one that Real Madrid had before it on Wednesday: defeating the best soccer team in the world, Pep Guardiola’s team.

Julián Álvarez’s last-gasp goal was the final touch for a Real Madrid team that was rarely, if ever, so outclassed in Europe. Now it remains to be seen if a squad that has won everything and is aging in many positions is capable of rising from this.

Synthesis

4-Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Gundogan (Mahrez, m.79), Rodri, De Bruyne (Foden, m.84); Grealish, Haaland (Álvarez, m.89) and Bernardo.

0 – Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal (Vázquez, m.80), Militao, Alaba, Camavinga (Tchouameni, m.80); Kroos (Asensio, m.70), Modric (Rudiger, m.63), Valverde; Rodrygo (Ceballos, m.81), Benzema and Vinícius.

Goals: 1-0. Bernardo, m.23, 2-0. Bernardo, m.37, 3-0. Militao, pp, m.76. 4-0. Alvarez, m.90.

EFE

