Guardiola once again gave a whole possession football masterclass. A football that is more outdated every day, but with the right players it can be very beautiful and very successful. What he proposed was the following: three center-backs and two midfielders plus the goalkeeper to save the pressure from the four attacking men of Wolves, to once be jumped, to be numerical superiority in the rival field.
Julen Lopetegui’s new Wolverhampton read the game well and went from going up against pressure, to closing behind in a low block, gathering his men a lot to only concede space on the outside. For 40 minutes they managed to withstand City’s gale, but once again the De Bruyne-Haaland alliance was effective at the Etihad Stadium. The Belgian received a ball at the top of the area and put it on the Norwegian’s head to make it 1-0. Predictably the game was going to get unstuck, and the action of the possible penalty came. A penalty on Grealish, which in Spain in 99% of cases would have been indicated, but from the VAR they let him play.
There was no maximum penalty at the end of the first half, but there was at the start of the second. Haaland from eleven meters did not forgive, and only four minutes later, he pushed a ball that Mahrez ruled for an empty goal, after an error in the ball out of Wolves. Erling stands with 25 goals in the Premier League as of January 21. The last golden boots of the competition did so with 23. After 60 minutes of play, the Norwegian monster left his place on the field to Julián Álvarez. Guardiola reserved his forward thinking about the FA Cup match next Friday against Arsenal.
