Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will enter the 2022/23 season demanding nothing more and nothing less than another league win.
Pep Guardiola’s side had to work hard to wrest the league from Liverpool last year and will likely have the same battle on their hands this time around, while the debate between Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez has only added an extra bit of intrigue.
With Haaland now in their ranks, City will be looking to finally overcome their European ghosts and secure Champions League glory for the first time.
This is all you need to know about City ahead of the 2022/23 season.
In Spain, the rights to the Premier League are held by DAZN. All the matches can be seen through the streaming platform. In Argentina it can be followed through ESPN and Star +, and in Mexico on Paramount +.
Perhaps the most exciting move of the summer was Haaland’s move to City from Borussia Dortmund. The team that didn’t even have a striker last season and outclassed all other clubs in the English league – 99 goals in 38 games – has now added the 22-year-old who scored 85 goals in 88 games during his time in Germany.
They have also added England international Kalvin Phillips to their already stacked midfield, while goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has joined as cover. Argentine forward Julián Álvarez also arrived after being signed earlier this year.
However, it hasn’t all been fun for City this summer. Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko have all left, while Fernandinho left at the end of his contract. In terms of team depth, City could be a bit weaker.
Numbers subject to change before the end of the transfer window
two) Kyle Walker
3) Ruben Days
4) Calvin Phillips
5) John Stones
6) Nathan Akke
7) Joao Cancelo
8) Ilkay Gundogan
9) Erling Haland
10) Jack Grealish
14) Aymeric Laporte
16) rodry
17) Kevin DeBruyne
18) Stefan Ortega
19) Julian Alvarez
twenty) Bernard Silva
26) Riyadh Mahrez
31) Ederson
33) Scott Carson
47) Phil Foden
80) Cole Palmer
While it’s tempting to single out Haaland here, it’s important to remember that City were already the best team in England even before the Norwegian arrived. They are already full of stars like Kevin DeBruyne , Bernard Silva , Ruben Days and almost everyone else on the team.
Haaland’s arrival has stolen the headlines this summer, but the youngster Julian Alvarez deserves the same attention.
The 22-year-old was incredibly qualified during his time in Argentina and it has been suggested that he follow in the footsteps of Sergio Aguero who, if they have forgotten, was pretty decent during his time at the Etihad.
first kit
Second equipment
City were already the best team in England before the summer transfer window opened, and that hasn’t changed.
Losing Gabriel Jesus, Sterling and Zinchenko is a blow to City’s depth, but Pep Guardiola’s men are perhaps the only team on the planet strong enough to laugh at the loss of three key players from the squad.
They will have stiff competition at the top of the table, but City should get their hands on the trophy once again.
Manchester City Premier League Prediction: Champion
#Manchester #City #season #preview #watch #games #additions #predictions
Leave a Reply