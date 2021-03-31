Manchester is the last hurdle on the way of Barcelona towards its fourth Champions semi-finals in the last five years. The Barça team, who got a 3-0 lead in the first leg at Monza, do not trust a City that plans an ambush at home to the Catalans.

“We know we have to climb a mountain, but on this team nobody gives up,” warned Sam Mewis, American midfielder and one of the best players in the world, in the preview of the clash that takes place today, at 5:00 p.m., at the Manchester City Academy Stadium.

It will not be easy for those of Gareth Taylor, who confirmed that he will not be able to count on his captain, central Steph Houghton, or Demi Stokes, who played the second half in Monza. Thus, everything indicates that the young Esme Morgan will repeat on the left side, an area in which Hansen caused him great problems last week.

Precisely the Norwegian winger is one of the novelties in the Barça squad. The ’16’ azulgrana had to be replaced due to some discomfort in the first leg and the league match against Sevilla was lost, but yesterday he received the medical discharge. Like Laia Codina, who returned to a list after four months off the pitch with an injury to the patellar cartilage in his right knee.

Which It will not be Jenni Hermoso, maximum culé artillery, for some discomfort in the twin. Lluís Cortés does not trust the citizens and that is why he will start with the warned Mapi León and Patri Guijarro: “There is no use thinking about the next game if we have not yet passed this round. The advantage is good, but in football we have seen things stranger than a 3-0 comeback “.

Record and possible eleven of the match



Manchester City: Roebuck; Bronze, Dahlkemper, Greenwood, E. Morgan; Weir, Walsh, Sam Mewis, Hemp; Kelly and White.

FC Barcelona: Cloths; Torrejón, Pereira, Mapi León, Ouahabi; Alexia, Patri Guijarro, Aitana; Martens, Oshoala and Mariona.

Referee: Monika Mularczyk (Poland).

Countryside: MCFC Academy Stadium.

Time / Television: 17:00 / Barça TV and Esport 3.