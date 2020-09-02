The calm after the crowd. Most tourists have left Granville (Handle) but some are playing overtime, as the region has attracted massive vacationers this summer. The frequentation of hotels in La Manche increased in August and the entire tourism sector benefited. Every day, the boat trips have been sold out since early July.

At the beginning of August, on the islands Chausey, the dailies docked by the hundreds. French tourists have largely made up for the absence of British. La Manche was an ideal area, spared by the epidemic. “It is true that it attracts customers who wanted to recharge their batteries in the sun“, explains a bookseller delighted with the frequentation of his establishment. Some traders admit to having been Safe by this renewal of customers while, over the year, the figures are down.