Inhabitants of Manaus, Brazil, make pilgrimage in search of oxygen to improvise intensive care units at home, where they believe that their loved ones have a better chance of surviving than in the hospitals of the capital of the Amazon, overwhelmed by a second wave of Covid- 19.

“Everyone here has a relative treating themselves at home. They prefer that to letting them die in hospitals,” says Fernando Marcelino while pointing out dozens of people who, like him, have been waiting under a heat of 30º for more than 12 hours for an oxygen charge.

Many hospitalized patients, not only due to the new coronavirus, have died in recent weeks due to oxygen shortages, plunging into a nightmare one of the cities that had been one of the hardest hit by the first wave of the pandemic, which has already left 210,000 dead in Brazil.

Amazonas, a state in which a new strain of the coronavirus that is suspected of being more contagious has recently been found, is proportionally the second most affected of the 27 Brazilian states, with 149 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

In its capital, Manaus (2.2 million inhabitants), the death rate increased in recent days from 142 to 187 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The government, accused of being passive in the face of the catastrophe, has been accelerating oxygen shipments to this city connected to the rest of Brazil, mainly by air or river, since the weekend. And it helps evacuate patients to other states.

“The oxygen is arriving, but we don’t know how long it will last,” explains Marcelino, protected with a double mask, gloves and glasses.

This evangelical pastor learned through acquaintances that a company in the industrial zone sold oxygen to those who had cylinders, to fill them for between 300 and 600 reais (USD 57 to 114), depending on the size.

Dozens of cars line the narrow street that cuts through the green on the outskirts of the city.

One person shows AFP videos filmed in a public hospital, where a relative is being admitted. “This is inhumane,” he says, pointing to the phone screen where patients are seen in beds lined the hallways.

“We are becoming doctors”

“Saturday was our worst moment because the oxygen was running out,” says Roberto Freitas, a 32-year-old construction manager, who for two days desperately searched for a recharge for his sister-in-law’s father.

A mayor’s office employee “told me that the oxygen would not arrive and that I could hire a refrigerated truck (for the body). You don’t know what to think, only the worst is just crying,” he says.

After getting a small refill, he learned from neighbors that a company was supplying oxygen and got in line at dawn.

Municipal workers remove the body of a man who died at home from Covid-19, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, on January 16, 2021.

Freitas also fears for his father, who shows symptoms of the disease, but whom he does not want to admit because “there is no hospital with a structure,” he points out.

He speaks so well about oxygen management that he sounds like a health professional, with knowledge gained from conversations on the Internet or in consultation with a doctor friend.

“We are becoming doctors, it is our turn,” he explains.

In Manaus, even hospital staff fear being treated on the spot. Luciana, a 26-year-old nurse who waited for an oxygen cylinder all day, can’t wait to get a colleague out of the main specialized center for covid-19.

“She began to have symptoms during the week, we managed to stabilize her at home but we ran out of oxygen and we had to hospitalize her,” says the young woman, who did not have time to change her blue uniform.

“We are afraid that he will get other infections, it is safer at home because in the hospital there are many bacteria and fungi,” he adds, interrupting the conversation when he hears someone shouting names with a megaphone.

Luciana approaches the metal barrier where everyone is crowding. The police guard the place. When the first in line shoulder their cylinders, it is already night in Manaus.

The others are still waiting, motionless. Fábio Costa, who arrived at noon, knows that it will take time to leave but he is not afraid of being fined for breaking the curfew decreed from 7:00 p.m. to prevent the spread of the coronavirus: “What scares me is not bringing that oxygen today”, it states.