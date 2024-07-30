Amom Mandel (Cidadania-AM) will announce at the convention this Tuesday (July 30) whether his running mate will be a man or a woman

Federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of Manaus Amon Mandel (Citizenship-AM) will make a “gender reveal party” to announce whether their vice-candidate will be a man or a woman. The convention will be held this Tuesday (Jul 30, 2024), at 7 pm, at Sesi Clube do Trabalhador.

“Do you think you are a man or a woman?”asks the pre-candidate in the publication in Instagram.

An Atlas/Intel survey released on Saturday (27.Jul) shows a three-way tie in the race for Mayor of Manaus, within the margin of error of 3 pp (percentage points).

Amom appears technically tied with the current mayor David Almeida (Forward) and with the deputy Captain Alberto Neto (PL). Here is the full (PDF – 5 MB).

The survey was carried out by Atlas/Intel from July 20 to 25, 2024. 1,200 people aged 16 or over in Manaus were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 pp, either way. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number AM-01779/2024.

According to the company responsible for the research, the cost of the study was R$35,000. The amount was paid with its own resources.