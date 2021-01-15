A man cries on the outskirts of the 28 de Agosto hospital in Manaus, in the middle of the second collapse of the city during the pandemic. MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP

“It’s difficult to have to choose which patients will receive supplemental oxygen – the ones with the best chance (of survival).” The words are from a Brazilian doctor from the Getúlio Vargas University Hospital in Manaus, the largest city in the Brazilian Amazon and the epicenter of a new health crisis even more dramatic than the one suffered at the beginning of the pandemic. At least two people died in Manaus this Thursday due to the lack of oxygen in health centers, collapsed due to the increase in hospitalizations due to covid-19. The scenes of despair of relatives, doctors and nurses multiplied. The situation is critical, admit the authorities of the State and the Government of Jair Bolsonaro, after months of negligence despite the advance of the pandemic. More people died from the coronavirus in the first 14 days of January than between April and December.

For now, the Air Force has begun to transfer patients who are stable to other states and there is a desperate race to get oxygen bottles in Manaus, with patients paying for it out of their own pocket or importing it, even by river, from other cities.

The Getúlio Vargas hospital doctor, who asks to remain anonymous, says that all the patients were administered a smaller fraction of oxygen, since the inventory on Thursday was only enough for eight hours. Families and police officers mobilized in emergency services and health centers to transport oxygen tanks; in some centers, relatives of the sick staged protests. At the Coroado emergency service at least two patients died while waiting for someone to treat them.

Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello addressed the situation in Manaus on Thursday night when appearing with President Bolsonaro in a Facebook direct. “Health care in Manaus has collapsed, the queue for hospital beds grows a lot, today we have 480 people in a queue,” he said. The head of Health was in the Amazon city at the beginning of the week and there demanded that covid-19 patients be treated with chloroquine despite lacking scientific support in the world, despite having the approval of some medical associations in Brazil.

Brazil is the second country in deaths (more than 205,000) and the third in cases (eight million) due to a pandemic whose management has been marked by the president’s attempts to minimize the severity of the pandemic and the politicization of the matter. Unlike Argentina, Mexico or Indonesia, Brazil has not yet started vaccination. Two candidate injections are being analyzed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which plans to rule next Sunday whether to authorize them or not. They are manufactured by AstraZeneca / Oxford (bought by the federal government) and the one made by the Chinese company Sinovac (bought by the Governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria). In case they are authorized, the vaccination would begin on Thursday the 20th simultaneously in several cities, Minister Pazuello announced on Thursday. The hypotheses that Manaus could have become the first city in the world to achieve herd immunity have been disproved in recent months.

Request for help to Venezuela

The transfer of patients on Air Force planes to other states tries to relieve the demand for oxygen, which has registered an increase of 160% compared to the first peak in April and May. So the maximum consumption was 30,000 cubic meters per month. Now demand has skyrocketed to 76,000 cubic meters a day, according to the main gas supplier to the regional government, the White Martins factory. It is triple the production capacity. So much so that the company has asked Venezuela for help. The Air Force has brought an oxygen shipment to Manaus this Friday that will be distributed between health centers.

There are 2,205 people hospitalized in the public and private systems, in a scenario of scarcity of conventional beds and ICUs. Despite the pandemic, there was no increase in the State’s effective capacity for intensive care, all concentrated in Manaus, but rather a redistribution of beds. In Amazonas, 5,900 deaths have already been recorded, a state of 4.2 million inhabitants.

A river and air operation has been launched to bring oxygen from plants in other states to Manaus, but it is not easy. The trip takes between four and five days by ferry. A C310 would require 35 trips to meet daily demand.

During this second collapse, medicines and even health professionals are in short supply. “Most (of the centers) have low staff. Furthermore, those who work receive low-quality gowns and gloves, with a lower grammage than recommended for ICUs, ”says Sandro André, president of the Regional Nursing Council of Amazonas.

New strain and accelerated infections

The Amazon Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-AM) has confirmed the finding of a new strain of the coronavirus that is circulating in recent days in the State, at a transmission speed equal to that registered in the peak of April. “The transmission rate is 1.3. It means that for every 100 people, 130 are infected every seven days, ”said the director of the FVS-AM, Tatyana Amorim.

The popular protests in December made the Government of Amazonas back down and not order a lockdown. But now he has decreed a curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. And neighboring Pará has banned the entry of ships from the Amazon.