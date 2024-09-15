Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/15/2024 – 15:51

In a state of emergency, Manaus begins this Monday (16) the first phase of Operation Drought, with the distribution of basic food baskets and kits for families in the communities of the Rios Negro and Amazonas who are already feeling the effects of the low level of the rivers.

According to the city government of the capital of Amazonas, the operation aims to serve more than 7,700 families, which corresponds to approximately 25,000 people from 93 riverside communities in the capital. Initially, 43 communities in the Rio Negro, between Tarumã Mirim and Apuaú, will be served, with the distribution of food and hygiene kits for families. These populations will receive 14,000 basic food baskets, 500,000 2-liter bottles of water, 39,000 liters of gasoline and 46,000 liters of diesel.

In addition, two River Family Health Units (USFF) will be available at the base of the Negro and Amazon Rivers to serve the communities. Another ten rural units, to support these health vessels, are stocked with medicines and materials necessary for full operation during the dry season.

The municipal schools in these locations, according to the Manaus city government, are also already supplied with school meals and water, and will operate until the end of September, the month in which the school calendar ends due to the dry rivers. According to the municipal authorities, there will be no harm to students’ learning because the content has been taught over the last few months, in accordance with the municipal resolution approved at the end of June.

Low quota

In the last 13 days, the level of the Negro River has dropped more than three meters according to monitoring data carried out by the Port of Manaus. The average drop has varied between 25 and 27 centimeters per day.

On Friday (13), the current level was 16.75 meters. On the same date last year, the level was 20.91 meters. The difference is more than four meters compared to 2023, when the worst drought in 120 years was recorded. At the time, the level of the river that flows through Manaus reached 12.70 meters.

The drought of the Rio Negro in 2024 is changing the landscape of the Manaus coastline. In addition to the drought, intense heat is hitting the capital. The atmospheric blockage and the pre-frontal effect should cause temperatures to rise this weekend in Manaus. In the capital, the maximum temperature expected for Sunday (15) is 39°C, which would equal the city’s historical record observed on September 11, according to Climatempo.

