The Manar Al Iman Charitable Foundation announced that it had spent about 20 million dirhams on charitable projects during the past year, benefiting 67,648 cases, noting that it had achieved a clear increase in the volume of spending and the number of beneficiaries from needy families, people with limited income, orphans, widows, and other eligible groups. .

The Executive Director of the Manar Al-Iman Charitable Foundation, Nasser bin Ali Al-Junaibi, confirmed that the foundation’s spending and performance have developed qualitatively in recent years, in terms of performance, expenditure volume and the number of beneficiaries, despite the challenges of the “Covid 19” pandemic, praising the efforts of benefactors and donors, and their constant and generous support. for the institution.

He pointed out that, according to the results of the annual financial report, students received priority in the projects and programs of the Foundation, as 2,895 male and female students who receive their education in the Foundation’s private charitable schools, Manar Al Iman, benefited from its assistance and humanitarian initiatives, and 175 male and female orphans.

Al-Junaibi pointed out that the various projects and food aid were at the forefront of the Foundation’s projects, most notably the Iftar project, which benefited more than 49,000 people, and 1152 cases benefited from the Ramadan Meer Project, a project specialized in providing food baskets to beneficiaries.

He said that there are other categories that have interest and care in the charitable foundation’s programs, such as orphans, where the Foundation sponsors 74 orphans, in addition to sponsoring a group of science students, providing rent, and treating humanitarian cases, pointing out that the Foundation provided Eid clothing to about 521 orphans, and provided Eidiya for 376 orphans.

He stated that the Corporation dug 67 various wells in India, while it dug 34 other wells in Indonesia, and built seven mosques in India, and two mosques in Senegal, benefiting about 13,630 people.

Al-Junaibi stated that the Foundation’s Manar Al-Iman Charitable Private School succeeded in obtaining first place in four awards and competitions, namely the Aoun Volunteer Competition, the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Competition for Future Generations (the Promising Innovator Competition), and the Young Writer Competition in the Big Book “Zayed’s Ambition” embracing the sky,” in addition to the “Together we read” competition.

He stated that the Foundation has concluded 15 agreements and memoranda of cooperation with various bodies and institutions, whether health, charitable or scientific, which helped provide more services to the beneficiaries.

He pointed out that one of the Foundation’s most important achievements last year was its obtaining the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system specification in the field of providing charitable, humanitarian and educational services.



