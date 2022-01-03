The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mujamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, praised a cleaner in Dubai Municipality for protecting and helping a small pigeon that was unable to fly.

And Her Highness published in the status feature, on her own account in “Instagram”, two pictures of the worker, saying: “He deserves the honor. I watched him try to help a small pigeon that could not fly, because it was wet with rain water.”

Her Highness published a second picture of the worker, and placed on it the hashtag “hero” and the hashtag “respect”, in addition to the tagging of Dubai Municipality, in appreciation of this humanitarian gesture carried by the worker.



