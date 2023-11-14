The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, confirmed that the institution was launched since its founding in 2006 from the inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to support women and enhance their economic, social and political role as a fundamental pillar in shaping the future of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates and bringing them to global leadership in various fields, as part of His Highness’s interest in enhancing the competencies of cadres. Humanity is a key priority in the Dubai government.

Her Highness said that the Dubai Women Establishment is working to achieve this strategic goal through its qualified cadres and through specific programs and projects that are implemented in cooperation with strategic partners from academic institutions and countries with distinguished experiences in gender policies, which contributes to refining the personal and professional skills of female employees, especially those who are women. At the beginning of their careers, and providing them with the necessary experience to prepare leadership cadres capable of dealing with future challenges and developing the work of their institutions for the benefit of the nation and its prosperity.

This came on the occasion of the graduation of members of the second session of the “Yes Mentorship Program”, which is implemented in cooperation with the embassies of the Nordic countries in the country. 19 female national employees from several entities in the governmental, semi-governmental and private sectors participated in this session, and 19 people from countries. The North Europeans, who belong to various specializations in the government and private sectors, played the role of guidance and direction for female employees throughout the program period through individual and group meetings to exchange knowledge and transfer experiences.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Etihad Museum in the presence of Her Excellency Tuula Yriola, Ambassador-designate of Finland to the UAE, Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment and Managing Director, representatives of the diplomatic missions of the Nordic countries to the UAE, and Naima Ahli, Acting Executive Director of the Dubai Women Establishment.

Inspiring platform

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appreciated the cooperation efforts between the Dubai Women Establishment and the embassies of the Nordic countries in implementing the “Career Guidance” program, which constitutes an inspiring platform for gaining experiences and exchanging knowledge. Her Highness said: “This program embodies the strong cooperative relations between the United Arab Emirates.” The United States and these friendly countries at all levels and reflects the common vision in support of women, as the Nordic countries are among the world’s leading countries in establishing gender policies, while the UAE was founded on an approach that supports gender balance and encourages women,” Her Highness added, adding that the Dubai Women’s Establishment is a model. Realistic support for the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership to women and the keenness to benefit from their capabilities as a major partner in all development paths and to contribute to creating the future.

Exchange professional knowledge

For her part, Her Excellency Tuula Yriola, Ambassador-designate of Finland to the country, during her speech at the graduation ceremony, praised the vocational guidance program, stressing that it reflects the excellent relations between Finland and the rest of the Nordic countries and the United Arab Emirates in the field of supporting women and promoting gender equality. She said, “While Mentoring and mentoring can be a powerful tool to provide quality support to Emirati girls. By sharing professional knowledge, it also provides a great opportunity for cross-cultural learning and building stronger bridges between our countries.”

The Finnish ambassador-designate to the country added: “The Nordic countries and the UAE share a long-term commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality, and I am pleased that the UAE and its leadership appreciate and support women in their journey to become more contributors to national progress and development,” noting that countries The Nordic Five (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland) hold top positions in gender equality in many international rankings, attributing this to women’s high political representation, policies implemented to support gender inclusivity, and the significant contribution of talented women in all areas of society.

building abilities

During her opening speech at the graduation ceremony, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri expressed her happiness at the success of the program over two consecutive sessions, during which it constituted an ideal platform for direct interaction and exchange of experiences and opinions on the best ways to achieve professional and career success and lead the work team, praising the distinguished expertise of the male and female mentors from the Nordic countries who are carefully selected. For this specific program, to be inspiring role models for female employees at the beginning of their careers.

The Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment also congratulated the graduating female employees, wishing them to make the most of the program, which contributes to providing members with the necessary experience to build capabilities and acquire personal and professional skills that contribute to preparing them for the future, stressing that they have many opportunities for success that the state provides to women and its keenness. On the optimal investment for creative talents in various specializations and leadership positions.

Regarding the importance of learning and guidance in the lives of new female employees, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri said during her speech: “When you begin your professional journey, always remember that guidance is around you. You can find it in your manager or in your co-worker… in the person who senses your abilities and skills and guides you on the path towards… Unleashing it… Professional guidance is a relationship of friendship and mutual trust that may last a lifetime.”

She added that the continuity of organizing the “Career Guidance” program comes within many innovative programs and projects directed by Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through which the Foundation seeks to achieve the goals of its strategic plan 2023-2027 related to enhancing the quality of women’s lives and improving their professional and leadership capabilities. Through three main axes: enhancing the enabling environment for women in the labor market, increasing their participation in the comprehensive development process, consolidating partnerships, and paving the way for them to influence locally and globally, stressing the Foundation’s commitment to continuing to support women and enhancing their social and economic impact by working to hone the skills necessary for different fields of work and the ability to anticipate. the future.

The second session of the program was launched in November 2022, and over the course of an entire year, continuous group and individual meetings were held between the members and the male and female mentors, during which many topics of interest to each member were discussed according to their field of work and future aspirations, allowing them through this platform to acquire high skills. And effective tools that achieve professional development and influential participation in shaping the future.