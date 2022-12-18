The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, confirmed that the UAE is led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan , the President of the State, may God protect him, continues to achieve progress and prosperity in various sectors and actively contribute to supporting global efforts aimed at achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which the UAE was one of the pioneering countries in adhering to and incorporating them into the main pillars of its strategic plans.

Her Highness said that the Emirates Council for Gender Balance has intensified its efforts during the past years and will continue it during the coming period in cooperation and partnership with all state institutions to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to improve the competitiveness of the UAE globally and enhance Its position is among the best countries in terms of gender balance, commensurate with the achievements made by the state in the field of supporting and making the role of women successful over the first fifty years of its establishment, with the continuous support of the wise leadership and benefiting from the legislative structure that guarantees equal opportunities for all.

A quantum leap in the world rankings

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the UAE has succeeded in achieving a quantum leap in its global ranking with global competitiveness indicators as a result of this support from the wise leadership and from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. “Mother of the Nation”, as it advanced to 11th place in the world in the Gender Equality Index issued by the United Nations Development Program in 2022, advancing 38 in the world in just 7 years of the establishment of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, where it was ranked 49 in 2015, as it comes It ranked first in the Arab world in this important global indicator in recent years, and the Council will continue its efforts to enhance this advanced global position within its strategy of work to move from the stage of bridging gaps to the stage of exporting best practices.

Her Highness also expressed her pride in the positive interaction of the UAE private sector, with its national and international companies, with the initiative “The Pledge to Accelerate the Fifth Goal of the Sustainable Development Goals”, which aims to achieve gender balance in the private sector in general and raise the percentage of women’s participation in leadership positions to 30%. By the year 2025, through specific policies, programs and initiatives that keep pace with the progress achieved in this field in the government sector in the country, praising Her Highness that 18 new companies have joined this voluntary pledge, bringing the number of companies that have signed it to 56 national and international companies and institutions working in various fields in the country. and many countries of the world.

The signing ceremony of the pledge

The 18 companies signed the pledge during an event organized by the Emirates Council for Gender Balance in the Dubai International Financial Center, during which they affirmed their support for the gender balance strategy in the UAE 2022-2026, aimed at achieving the state’s leadership and global influence in this vital file and enhancing the presence of women in positions. leadership and the economic sector, as a translation of the future vision of the wise leadership and the support it provides to women in all fields.

The list of companies that recently joined the undertaking included: The Emirates Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, Kaman Aircraft, Chalhoub Group, Aramex International, Jacob Engineering, APCO Worldwide, Omnico Group for Public Relations and Media, Kraft Heinz Middle East and Africa, Al Hilal Enterprises, SAP Defense Systems & Security Solutions, Dentons International Law Firm, Clifford Law Firm & Legal Consultants, Charles Russell International Law Firm, TVM Capital Health Care, Brunswick Public Relations & Communications Group, and Russell Reynolds Associates Management Consultants.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a speech delivered on behalf of Her Highness, HE Shamsa Saleh, Secretary General of the Council, expressed her thanks to these companies for their support and cooperation with the Council to achieve the vision and goals of the state at the local and global levels, and Her Highness said, “This voluntary commitment One of the major national and international companies operating in important economic and strategic fields in the UAE and many countries of the world, accelerating the fifth goal of the sustainable development goals is an achievement in the process of gender balance and reflects the unique partnership between the government and the private sector in the vision and goals. Gender is a priority within its work system, and Her Highness expressed her aspiration to continue joint cooperation with private sector institutions to achieve further progress in the field of gender balance, stressing Her Highness the role of the private sector as a major partner in achieving progress and prosperity that the country is currently witnessing, and a major pillar in achieving success future, leading to global leadership in various fields, in accordance with the objectives and axes of the fifty-principles document launched by the government of the country.

In turn, company officials confirmed during the signing ceremony of the pledge their companies’ commitment and the private sector in general to work closely with the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and the state government to promote gender balance in the UAE.

The fruit of a two-year joint labor

It is worth noting that the pledge to accelerate gender balance in leadership positions in the private sector is the result of the tireless efforts of the Private Sector Advisory Council on Sustainable Development Goals, in cooperation with the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, represented by the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, over a period of two years. In 2019, a focus group was organized for the government and private sectors to exchange ideas on how to promote gender balance and sustainable development in the UAE, and in particular to raise awareness among the private sector of the importance of ensuring the full and effective participation of women and equal opportunities at all levels of decision-making. Two years of open dialogue, sharing of ideas and goal setting, the development of this voluntary pledge, with a particular focus on increasing the representation of women in senior and middle management positions to 30% by 2025, by fostering a culture of encouraging all employees to invest their full potential, with an eye on All job categories to promote the achievement of Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

4 pillars

The pledge includes 4 main pillars: ensuring equal pay, promoting recruitment and promotion on the basis of gender equality, including in senior leadership positions, mainstreaming a gender balance perspective in policies and programs governing work in companies to support employees, and finally being transparent and providing the Emirates Council between The gender steps achieved in each company joined the undertaking