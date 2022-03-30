The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, affirmed the UAE’s support for international efforts aimed at consolidating gender balance worldwide to ensure qualitative progress for women’s rights and gains at all levels. all.

Her Highness emphasized the positive effects of gender balance in the educational, economic, social and political fields, and with regard to women’s access to services, health care and other aspects of services, as diversity and societal and economic inclusion contribute to achieving human prosperity, sustainable development and community stability.

This came on the occasion of the organization of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and the World Bank, a discussion session entitled “Empowering Women for a Better Economy” on the sidelines of the eighth session of the World Government Summit.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid stressed that organizing the session to highlight the role of governments and international organizations in advancing the participation of women in the economic sector within the work of the summit reflects the priority of gender balance within the forward-looking vision of the leadership and its aspiration for a more prosperous future for the Emirati people and all humanity.

The Director-General of Development Policies and Partnerships at the World Bank, Mari Pangestu, said that despite the progress achieved in empowering women in many societies, they still enjoy only three-quarters of the legal rights of men, and announced that the limited educational opportunities for girls lose countries between 15 to 30 trillion dollars of legal rights. productivity and profits.

She added that the global “Covid-19” crisis has exacerbated gender gaps after decades of gains made by women and girls, calling for improvements that will accelerate gender balance at the global level through effective leadership of women and their participation in decision-making, stressing that this Transformative change towards gender balance requires the concerted efforts of all government, the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders, including more investments, changes in laws and policies, changing the stereotypical view of the role of women, and the positive effects of gender balance.

For her part, Vice-President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, Mona Al Marri, said that the discussion session is the first qualitative initiative that translates the main objectives and pillars included in the UAE’s strategy for gender balance recently approved by the Council of Ministers.

She added that the strategy focuses on the future and transforms challenges into opportunities within five principles on which the strategy is based.

The World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Farid Belhaj, stressed that promoting women’s economic opportunities is not only the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do, noting that the legal environment that encourages women’s economic inclusion is necessary to make them Less vulnerable to crises such as a pandemic.

Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, Hanan Mansour Ahli, said that the issue of gender balance is one of the most important priorities of the UAE government, as it is a fundamental pillar for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in which both men and women contribute in various areas of life.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

