The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, congratulated and congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, and praised the support and care that their Highnesses give to Emirati women and their keenness to enhance their role as an essential partner In the process of sustainable economic, social and political development.

Her Highness also extended her sincere congratulations and blessings on this national occasion to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation”, appreciating Her Highness’s efforts in caring for women and preparing ways for them to succeed and excel locally and globally.

Her Highness, Chairwoman of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, said that making August 28 of each year an occasion to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day comes as a tribute from the state to Emirati women and in appreciation of their efforts and giving in the country’s blessed march and in celebration of their achievements in all sectors, stressing Her Highness that the slogan of Emirati Women’s Day for this year ” We Share for Tomorrow”, which was launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, reflects the advanced level reached by gender balance in the United Arab Emirates in all fields, including future sectors such as advanced science, energy, space and climate, and her active participation in finding innovative solutions to the challenges of sustainability and creating a brighter future. And boom.

Her Highness added that the support and appreciation of the wise leadership of Emirati women allowed her to actively participate in achieving the renaissance that the UAE is experiencing and the prestigious global position it has reached in all fields. She has proven that she is up to the responsibility in every position she assumed and every task entrusted to her. Successfully and competently.

Her Highness said that Emirati Women’s Day comes this year at a time when the country has made great achievements that consolidate its position among the world’s leading countries in gender balance, as it ranks first in the Middle East and North Africa region in the three most important international reports and indicators, which is the gender balance index. , issued by the United Nations Development Programme, the Women, Business and Law Report issued by the World Bank, and the Gender Gap Report issued by the World Economic Forum, stressing Her Highness that this advanced level of the state has been achieved as a result of the unlimited support given by the wise leadership and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Congratulations to women, and their Highnesses were keen to provide a full opportunity for women to participate and enhance their role in various development paths on a balanced basis based on legislative and regulatory frameworks that ensure the sustainability of their role as a fundamental pillar for promoting prosperity and prosperity.

Her Highness expressed her pride in the intense presence of women and their success in various sectors and what they have achieved at the level of leadership positions and decision-making positions, pointing out that the federal government agencies have witnessed a remarkable improvement in reducing the gender gap over the past seven years, as the percentage of women in leadership positions increased from 16% in 2016 to 32% in 2022, and the percentage of women in technical positions doubled to 64% in 2022 compared to 38% in 2016, and the percentage of an environment supportive of gender balance increased from 45% in 2016 to 87% in 2022 In addition to the advanced level achieved by women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as they represent 56% of the total university graduates in the country in these disciplines, which are among the highest global rates. They have also made qualitative achievements in the space and new energy sectors, as they represent 45% of workers in The space field in the country and about 20% of workers in the field of nuclear energy, affirming that these successes achieved by women in these vital sectors reflect the great efforts of the UAE government to establish a gender-friendly environment and its keenness to develop a more comprehensive and diverse workforce and the participation of everyone in building the future of the country.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the efforts of the UAE private sector and its keenness to be part of the country’s vision and strategy regarding gender balance, and its keeping pace with the government’s achievements in this file through the successive accession of many national and international companies operating in the country to the “Pledge” initiative. Accelerate the fifth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to enhance gender balance in the private sector and increase the percentage of women’s representation in leadership positions in middle and upper management to a minimum of 30% by 2025, as 64 companies operating in various fields, including This includes banks, financial services, aviation, energy, sustainability, tourism, hotels, financial and legal advice, and media, stressing that this initiative, which was launched by the Private Sector Advisory Council on Sustainable Development Goals in cooperation with the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals last year, inspired many companies At the state level, to develop gender-supportive policies and work mechanisms, whose impact will extend outside the UAE, as many of these companies operate in many countries around the world.

Her Highness affirmed the keenness of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance to continue its efforts in cooperation and coordination with all federal entities to translate the vision and directives of the wise leadership to make the UAE an inspiring global model for gender balance, and to share this pioneering experience with friendly and brotherly countries, with the Council’s keenness to intensify cooperation with the international community. To enhance efforts to give the file of gender parity a central place, to find effective and advanced models that affirm women’s access to balanced opportunities for development in all its tracks, and to achieve the desired global targets for this file, in order to achieve the fifth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030