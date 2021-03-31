The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, Chairperson of the Dubai Women Foundation for Good Leadership, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Chair of the Council The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the Emirates), the new achievement of the UAE in the issue of gender balance by achieving first place in the Arab world in the report on the gender gap 2021 issued by the World Economic Forum, and obtaining first place in the world in 4 sub-indicators in this international report Important.

Her Highness praised the continuous support provided by our wise leadership to women in all fields through pioneering legislation, initiatives and specific policies that promote the successful march of the state over the past fifty years, and the gender balance has established an original approach and a vital file in the national agenda, stressing that the new legislation and legal amendments that were issued during the two years The past two, which are more than 20 laws and legislative amendments, have contributed to the UAE achieving a quantum leap in its global ranking in the general index of this report, and its achievement of the first place in the world in 4 sub-indicators: parliamentary representation of women, literacy rate, gender ratio at birth, and girls ’enrollment rate. In primary education, Her Highness said, “These qualitative achievements increase our resolve and ambition to be the best in the world in all fields, in order to achieve the goals of the” fifty plan “and as a translation of the visions of our wise leadership.

The country’s performance in the gender gap report issued by the World Economic Forum rose to 72nd globally in the general index of this important global report, advancing 48 places in one year, where it was 120th globally in the last edition, as a result of the continuous care of the wise leadership of Emirati women. With legislation, initiatives and policies that enhance its successful journey and paint a brighter future in the next fifty years.

His Highness, the President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, affirmed her pride in the successes and achievements of Emirati women and their high representation at all levels in various sectors, including leadership positions and decision-making centers. Her Highness said: “The parliamentary representation of Emirati women today is 50% of the number of members of the Federal National Council and the proportion of Its ministerial representation in the government of the country is 27.5%, which are among the highest in the world … We are proud of our leadership and inspiring experience, and we congratulate the daughter of the Emirates on her qualitative achievements in various fields. “

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed her gratitude to the “Balance Legislation Package” working group, which included representatives of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and a number of ministries and federal entities, and over the past two years it was commissioned by the Council of Ministers to study and review legislation related to women and suggest what is necessary. Among the improvements to it, in addition to proposing new legislation that enhances the rights and status of women in the labor market and was approved by the rational leadership and the relevant ministries. Her Highness said that the continuing global successes in the field of gender balance, which are reflected in the advanced ranks of the UAE in the reports and global competitiveness indicators, reflect the priority of this file. Within the national agenda that translates the visions and directives of our wise leadership, and confirms that we are on the right path towards achieving our national goal for the UAE to be among the first countries in gender balance over the next few years, appreciating the pioneering initiatives regionally and globally launched by the wise leadership and the government of the UAE during the past period To promote the political, economic, social, professional and educational empowerment of women and equal opportunities for them To have access to various services.





