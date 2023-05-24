The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, affirmed that the gender balance is becoming more entrenched in various sectors of the country, and with it the global status of the country is increasing. The UAE is a result of the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and what Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “Mother of UAE, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, in support and care for women, and their Highness’s emphasis on the role of women as a major partner in continuing the comprehensive development march of the UAE and bringing it to the best countries in the world in all fields.

Her Highness expressed her pride in the level of awareness and interest that the UAE private sector, with its national and international institutions, attaches to gender balance within the priorities of its work strategy and its keenness to achieve national goals, through its efforts and initiatives to establish a work environment characterized by inclusiveness, diversity and parity between the sexes and working side by side with the government. To make the UAE one of the most advanced countries in this file at the global level.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the positive interaction of private sector institutions with the “Pledge to Accelerate the Achievement of the Fifth Goal of the Sustainable Development Goals” initiative, which aims to enhance gender balance in the private sector and raise the percentage of women’s participation in leadership positions in senior and middle management to 30% as a minimum by 2025, reflecting the qualitative partnership between the government and private sectors at the global level, stressing that this partnership is based on transparency and honest dialogue about the challenges of the present and the future, and is one of the success factors pursued by the UAE in formulating effective and successful policies.

Her Highness affirmed that this pledge, which was developed voluntarily by the Private Sector Advisory Council on Sustainable Development Goals, in cooperation with the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, represented by the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, reflects the commitment of male institutional leaders to support women. And enhancing its representation in leadership positions during the coming period to ensure its full and effective participation at the highest levels of decision-making. This step also confirms the great responsibility that the UAE private sector enjoys towards the vision and goals of the state.

Fifth signature.

The Emirates Council for Gender Balance announced that 8 major national and international companies working in various fields in the country have joined this initiative, bringing the number of companies that signed the pledge to 64 companies, as 56 national and international companies have joined it successively since its launch in January of Last year, as a pioneering initiative at the level of the private sector around the world, it voluntarily committed itself to achieving these goals through specific policies, programs and initiatives that keep pace with the progress achieved in gender balance in the government sector at the state level.

This new step was announced during the fifth signing ceremony held by the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, in the presence of Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, President of the Global Council for the fifth goal of sustainable development goals. The pledge is made by Emirates NBD, Nissan Middle East, Mercer, the global company specializing in consulting and advancing health, wealth and jobs, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Bosch Home Appliances Middle East, Group “Engie”, the global company specialized in the field of sustainable energy solutions, and Dar Al-Dawa Al-Arabia (Arabian Ethical).

panel discussion.

The signing of the pledge was followed by the organization of a panel discussion in which Her Excellency Mona Al Marri and members of the Emirates Gender Balance Council participated, His Excellency Abdullah Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Communication and International Relations, His Excellency Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, and His Excellency Huda Mr. Mohammed Al-Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategy Affairs, in addition to Ruqaya Al-Balushi, Director of the International Relations Department in the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and more than 80 leaders in the private sector representing companies that previously signed the pledge to accelerate gender balance.

The episode dealt with the main opportunities and challenges to achieving gender balance in the private sector in the UAE, the changes that have been made at the organizational level in the companies joining the pledge since its launch in January 2023, and the areas of cooperation between the government and private sectors to achieve the vision and goals of the state, due to the positive effects of gender balance in achieving Social prosperity and sustainable economic growth.

Facing challenges.

In her opening speech during the signing ceremony, which was attended by officials of the companies joining the pledge, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri expressed her pride in the success of this initiative, which started with 18 companies when it was launched in January 2022, noting that the companies joining it so far are among the most famous institutions in It employs hundreds of thousands of people in the UAE, and contributes significantly and effectively to the country’s economy and society, and works to establish an innovative and fair work environment for all.

Her Excellency said that the UAE, with these efforts, is working to meet the challenges of gender balance and bridge gaps in leadership positions through constructive cooperation between the government and the private sector in taking the necessary measures and procedures and working together in a meaningful way to enhance the inspiring Emirati experience in gender balance, which has become a regional model to follow. .

She added: “Joint efforts between the government and private sectors contribute to enhancing the inspiring Emirati experience in gender balance. The initiative to accelerate the fifth goal of sustainable development has received great international acclaim and has been addressed in many international forums as one of the best practices in the field of partnership between the government and private sectors to achieve National targets and the economic empowerment of women, and this model is also characterized by its flexibility and the possibility of its application and adoption in many other countries,” noting that this initiative was discussed at the annual meetings of the World Economic Forum last January and during the “growth summit” organized by the forum at its headquarters in Geneva early this month. The current, as well as during the activities of the World Government Summit in February of this year, and many governments expressed their desire to be inspired by this experience and benefit from it.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri expressed her thanks to the companies joining this pledge and her keenness to support the country’s efforts for a more prosperous and growing future. The pivotal role of the private sector as a major partner in achieving the national targets. She also affirmed the Council’s keenness to provide all forms of support to the private sector to achieve further progress in this field by providing its institutions with the best methods and procedures that gradually promote gender balance at the highest levels of leadership.

It is worth noting that the pledge to accelerate gender balance in leadership positions in the private sector is the result of the tireless efforts of the Private Sector Advisory Council on Sustainable Development Goals, in cooperation with the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, represented by the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, over a period of two years. In 2019, a focus group was organized for the government and private sectors to exchange ideas on how to promote gender balance and sustainable development in the UAE, and in particular to raise awareness among the private sector of the importance of ensuring the full and effective participation of women and equal opportunities at all levels of decision-making, and resulted in two years From open dialogue, sharing of ideas and setting goals, the development of this voluntary pledge, with a particular focus on increasing the representation of women in senior and middle management positions to 30% by 2025, and fostering a culture of encouraging all employees to invest their full potential, taking into consideration all job categories To promote the achievement of Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

4 pillars.

The pledge includes 4 main pillars: ensuring equal pay, promoting recruitment and promotion on the basis of gender equality, including in senior leadership positions, mainstreaming a gender balance perspective in policies and programs governing work in companies to support employees, and finally being transparent and providing the Emirates Council between The gender steps achieved in each company joined the undertaking.