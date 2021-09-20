The Expo 2020 Dubai office signed a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Council for Gender Balance to represent the Council for the file of women and gender balance in this important global event, and under which it will be the main umbrella for events and activities related to this vital file in which the UAE has achieved qualitative achievements over the past years in support of the march of Supporting women and approaching gender balance, which is one of the pillars on which the state was founded in 1971.

The signing of the memorandum comes within the framework of Expo 2020 Dubai and the Emirates Council for Gender Balance to enhance relations of integration and strategic partnership that achieve the vision and directives of the wise leadership by consolidating gender balance as a consistent and authentic approach in the UAE and strengthening it at the international level by benefiting from the distinguished presence in the most comprehensive version in the history of this The event, which is held over a period of six months, with the participation of 192 countries from around the world.

The memorandum was signed remotely via video communication technology by: Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance.

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, confirmed that Expo 2020 Dubai represents a milestone in the development process of the UAE. Which is embodied by pioneering projects and qualitative achievements in various fields, as it is being organized in conjunction with the country’s celebration of its golden jubilee and its launch towards new qualitative achievements in the next fifty years. , may God protect him, and approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Her Highness said that the development and successes the UAE is currently witnessing on various social, economic, political and cultural levels is a realization of the dream of “Zayed the Good and the Founding Fathers” and the strong pillars they laid for a federal national project based on a national identity, authentic values ​​and firm principles that form the basis for comprehensive sustainable development and a society in which coexistence All cultures are friendly and harmonious, with a focus on investing in the human element as the real capital to achieve progress in various fields, stressing that the concept of gender balance has been one of the basic principles and sustainable values ​​over the past half century, within the interest of our wise leadership to support and empower women as a major partner In various development paths, it is a major component of the strategy for the next fifty years.

Her Highness, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, President of the Dubai Women’s Establishment, added that the allocation of a pavilion for women at Expo 2020 Dubai embodies this interest that the leadership and government of the UAE attach to her and the keenness of the Supreme Committee for this global national event, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Authority Civil Aviation, Supreme President of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Dubai Expo, to highlight the role of women and highlight their achievements at the local and global levels, stressing Her Highness on the tireless efforts made by the Emirates Council for Gender Balance since its establishment in 2015 in consolidating the approach to gender balance. And transforming it into an institutional work in various sectors at the state level through qualitative projects and initiatives that were implemented in partnership and cooperation with the relevant ministries and federal authorities.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The status, progress and achievements of Emirati women are a result of the foundations laid by the founding fathers and followed by our wise leadership, as this insightful vision resulted in empowering all The people of the UAE in various fields, the Emirati woman is an honorable example in working and contributing to the process of building our dear nation and enhancing its global standing.With the support of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the tireless efforts of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, which are deeply appreciated, we look forward More achievements for Emirati women.

She added: “At Expo 2020, we will gather the world in the golden jubilee year to celebrate the achievements of the past fifty years and look forward to the prospects for the next fifty years, share our vision with the world and introduce its countries and peoples to the strength of cooperation through the achievements made in our beloved country during the past five decades. We will work with participating countries, organizations and society. International Conference to shed more light on what we have achieved and what we aspire to achieve and the importance of promoting gender balance worldwide, benefiting from the most comprehensive edition in the 170-year history of Expo.”

In turn, His Excellency Mona Al Marri stressed the important role of Expo 2020 Dubai in highlighting the civilized face of the UAE and its approach to tolerance and coexistence between cultures and religions, and the keenness to build a strong economic structure that guarantees a decent life for the people of the Emirates and provides the elements of attraction for investors, creators and talented people from all over the world. , praising the concerted efforts of all nationals to make the country’s hosting of this important global event an exceptional session in its history.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marra praised the intensive efforts of Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi and the team of the Expo 2020 Dubai office in preparing to organize this event during the past years and the cultural, artistic and social activities that it will witness over a period of six months, in addition to its role in enhancing communication between the peoples of the world and contributing to the revitalization of the sector Global economic, commercial and investment to what it was before the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis, which affected the whole world.

She added that the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, under the memorandum of understanding, will be the main umbrella for events related to women and gender balance during the event, during which it will seek to introduce the successful Emirati experience in this field to the participating pavilions and visiting delegations from all over the world, stressing that it is a leading regional experience and a global model to be emulated. With the testimony of international institutions and organizations and what is reflected in global indicators, pointing out that the Council has worked since its establishment in 2015, headed by Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to achieve the state’s vision and influence locally, regionally and internationally in this national file through qualitative initiatives and projects, emphasizing The Council was keen to translate the Emirati approach in supporting international efforts to consolidate gender balance at the global level in order to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

She said that Expo 2020 Dubai is an ideal opportunity to enhance cooperation, partnership and exchange of knowledge and experiences in the field of gender balance with relevant global institutions and many countries with distinguished experiences, adding that the Emirates Council for Gender Balance is developing an integrated plan to highlight the country’s efforts in this field and consolidate it globally. It includes meetings and discussion forums throughout the period of the event from the beginning of October until the end of March 2022, in cooperation between the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and the Expo 2020 Dubai office.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

