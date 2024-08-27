Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and President of Dubai Women Establishment, extended her sincere congratulations to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and to the wise leadership, on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, which is celebrated under the slogan “We Share for Tomorrow”, affirming the pivotal role of women in sustaining growth and prosperity in the UAE and building its future.

On this occasion, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the care given by the wise leadership to Emirati women and the support they provide them at all levels and in various fields, and the allocation of August 28 of each year to celebrate their successes and achievements and appreciate their efforts, sacrifices and giving and express their pivotal role in society, as confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, with His Highness always affirming that Emirati women are a fundamental partner in the process of our renaissance and the progress of our society, and that they have the competence and ability and represent more than half of the society of the UAE, which is currently one of the leading countries in indicators of women’s empowerment.

Her Highness also praised the generous care and unlimited support provided to her by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who is the first supporter and role model for Emirati women, as confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

Her Highness added that as a result of this sustainable approach that supports women, established by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and continued by the wise leadership, the UAE continues to achieve its accomplishments and consolidate its global position in the field of women and gender balance, as it has become one of the leading countries in this field and has become an inspiring model to be emulated, as it has advanced to seventh place globally and first regionally in the Gender Equality Index 2024, issued by the United Nations Development Program, achieving a qualitative shift in its ranking in this important index, rising from 11th place globally in the 2022 version and 49th place in 2015, which confirms the priority of gender balance in the vision of the wise leadership, and its keenness to enhance women’s representation in all economic, political and social fields through pioneering legislation and sustainable policies that will consolidate its position as a key partner in the comprehensive and sustainable development process across various sectors.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the national contributions of Emirati women in various fields since the founding of the country, and said: “The trust of the wise leadership in the capabilities of Emirati women and their involvement in responsibility at all levels has made them more distinguished, successful, creative and contributing to the progress and prosperity of the UAE and enhancing its global standing. This is something that makes every Emirati woman proud that she is an important part of this blessed journey, and increases her ambition towards more successes and achievements and to bring the UAE to first place in all fields.”