The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, last Friday. A. Pérez Meca / Europa Press

The economy is changing trend, after a bad start to the year evidenced by the decline in GDP in the first quarter, -0.5%. The slow take-off of vaccination, together with inclement weather and the contraction of some of the main markets such as Germany (a surprising -1.7%), have weighed on consumption and construction.

The European recovery plan has been missed as a compensating factor. The endless negotiations between Brussels and the Member States, as well as the obstacles that have arisen in the approval of the funds (the reluctance now comes from the Finnish Parliament), have delayed the implementation of the plan when it was most needed. The facts, that is to say, the effective impulse exerted by the economic policy, count as much or more than the announcements. This explains why the US economy grew by 1.6% in the first part of the year, in the heat of the rapid deployment of the Biden administration’s stimuli, in contrast to the 0.6% decline in the euro area.

Fortunately, the acceleration of the immunization campaign opens up new perspectives. Families are beginning to be encouraged to spend: retail sales grew 3.5% in March, a trend that could accelerate according to the rebound in the confidence index in April. In addition, in the event of being able to travel in the near horizon, hotel reservations are coming out of the coma induced by mobility restrictions (the portal Sojern registers a monthly increase of more than 12% between March and April). And international trade is already in an orbit of expansion, doped by the rise of China and the United States, to the point of generating shortages of industrial and semiconductor supplies. The result is a providential rebound in confidence indicators both in industry and in services, which turn to positive territory for the first time since the start of the crisis. This is an unequivocal sign of the imminence of the comeback, in line with the trends observed in the affiliation to Social Security.

More information

So when European funds are finally available, it is very likely that the economy has already entered a growth phase. If its vigor is insufficient, it would be advisable to prioritize the elements of the plan with an immediate pull effect, such as housing rehabilitation or the crash plan for youth employment. But if private demand had already skyrocketed, it would be more appropriate to emphasize transformation projects, with an impact especially in the long term, such as the electric car or the promotion of green hydrogen.

On the other hand, the risk of loss of productive fabric as a consequence of the crisis has begun to materialize. The latest EPA records a drop in the workforce of more than 100,000 people, which reflects the phenomenon of discouragement and disconnection from the labor market that hangs over the most vulnerable groups. Youth unemployment reaches alarming levels, foreshadowing a lasting impact of the crisis in terms of employment and loss of human capital. And the European financial supervisor (European Systemic Risk Board) warns of a possible tsunami of insolvencies of viable companies. Although this is a threat in all European countries, the consequences would be particularly dire for the worst positioned Spanish financial institutions.

All this points to the need not to relax the guard against the risk of erosion of productive capacity, because the recovery alone will hardly affect the workforce, long-term unemployment or the battered balance sheets of over-indebted companies. Hence the importance of a flexible fiscal policy, that is, one that responds quickly to the uncertain evolution of the situation, while at the same time paying due attention to preventing the scars of the crisis.

Supply shortage The rising cost of production remains one of the main challenges in this phase of exit from the crisis. Industrial prices increased 6.3% in March, and 4% without energy, as a consequence of the shortage of imported supplies such as metals and microprocessors. Companies are barely able to pass on the rising costs to their selling prices, as evidenced by the reduction in core inflation (to 0% in April) and the weak growth of the GDP deflator (1% in the first quarter) .

Raymond Torres He is the director of business at Funcas. On Twitter: @RaymondTorres_