Ingrid Paolaspecialist in management and innovation and president of Inei (National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation), assesses that companies must adopt knowledge management practices so that they do not become dependent on a few employees and are able to perpetuate themselves over time.

Specialist on the topic, Ingrid participated in a live broadcast promoted by Entrepreneurial Power this Monday (October 16, 2023).

On the occasion, Ingrid reported a case that occurred at the institution where she works and is very common in other companies: the dependence of some employees.

Ingrid said that she hired an employee to develop a very important project. The employee was in his 65s and suffered a stroke after working there for a while – which made it impossible for him to speak and move around.

According to Ingrid, the company lost all knowledge of the project overnight. “This resulted in a delay in implementing the strategy of more than 8 months”he said.

“Apart from the tragic and painful element, what was the impact on the institute? It was because we had set up an entire strategic line within the competence of this individual. But we hadn’t implemented any knowledge management actions.”

In the expert’s opinion, the case helped to understand more clearly the importance of no longer taking this type of risk. With this, the company mapped all the knowledge created by the institute, such as that generated by employees and the company.

“The manager, the businessman, the entrepreneur needs to understand that each person who is collaborating with the company is a repository of knowledge. And this knowledge is in the person’s head. It is knowledge that, as it works in the company, has to become an asset of the organization.”

As a tip, the expert says that companies must identify knowledge and store it. One way is to create a database on platforms such as Google Drive, spreadsheets or even hiring more specialized management programs.

Furthermore, another concern is to look for ways to socialize the knowledge generated in the company. For example: with mentoring sessions, lectures and course offerings, among others.