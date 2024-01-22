Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Show performance at company party ends in fiasco. Managing director falls from the cage (photo) four meters into the depths and dies. © Screenshot X

It was supposed to be a huge anniversary celebration, but it ends in tragedy. The terrible accident can be seen on video.

Kassel – The US software company Vistex wanted to celebrate its silver anniversary with a mega party. The party should start in a spectacular way. The CEO was left off the stage in an iron cage along with the president of Vistex. The device shattered in front of the cheering crowd. The accident can be seen in a video that is circulating on social media.

Show performance at a company party ends in tragedy – CEO falls to his death in front of his employees

The show ended in a fiasco. Illinois-based CEO Sanjay Shah, 56, died of his injuries in the hospital. The company's president Vishwanath Raju Datla (52) is fighting for his life.

Before the cage was on its way down, a wire cable broke like that Times of India reported. The iron cage tipped onto its side. Shah fell four meters down. The video shows one of the men flipping over and hitting the ground head first. At the same time, fireworks fountains burn on the stage and loud music is played.

Cage falls four meters – police are investigating

The cage had iron wires on both sides. It also says there are bars on three sides and an opening through which the two men entered. A rolling machine was pulling the cage when the rope broke. Then the device crashed at great speed. The police are investigating the incident and the faulty cage, although the broken wire is considered the most likely cause of the crash. The accident occurred last Thursday (January 18) at the famous Ramoji Film City (RCF) in a tourist area in a major Indian film studio complex.

The company's employees were supposed to celebrate here for two days. The late Indian managing director Shah founded Vistex in 1999. The company has 20 offices worldwide and employs almost 1,600 people. Loud Times of India earned it around 300 million dollars. His customers include Coca Cola, GE, Dell and Siemens.

