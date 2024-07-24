According to a study published online on PLOS Global Public Healthphysical activity may be particularly important for managing symptoms of depression in people with more severe pain related to osteoarthritis.

Michaela C. Pascoe, Ph.D., of the Institute for Health and Sport at Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia, and colleagues assessed whether physical activity is associated with fewer depressive symptoms independent of pain levels in individuals with osteoarthritis. The analysis included individuals with osteoarthritis awaiting orthopedic referral.

The researchers found that the inverse association between physical activity and depressive symptoms depended on pain level. The association was stronger in people with greater pain. Participating in physical activity was indirectly and inversely associated with depressive symptoms through lower levels of pain. Higher levels of pain were associated with the greatest potential benefit from engaging in physical activity in terms of reducing depressive symptoms.

“This highlights the need to educate both healthcare providers and patients about the importance of regular physical activity for pain management and mental health and about access to appropriate clinical or self-management interventions to increase and maintain engagement in physical activity,” the authors write.

Is there a link between pain and depression?

Pain and depressive symptoms are closely related. Depression can cause pain, and pain can cause depressive symptoms. Sometimes pain and depressive symptoms create a vicious cycle where the pain worsens the depressive symptoms, and then the resulting depressive symptoms worsen the pain sensations.

In many people, depressive symptoms cause unexplained physical symptoms such as back pain or headaches. This type of pain may be the first or only sign of depressive symptoms.

Pain and the problems it causes can wear you down over time and affect your mood. Chronic pain causes a host of problems that can lead to depressive symptoms, such as difficulty sleeping and stress. Disabling pain can cause low self-esteem due to work, legal, or financial problems.

Depression doesn’t just occur with pain from an injury. It’s also common in people who have pain related to a health condition like diabetes or heart disease.

To control the symptoms of pain and depression, you may need separate treatment for each condition. However, some treatments can help with both:

Antidepressant drugs can relieve both pain and depression by sharing chemical messengers in the brain.

Talk therapy, also called psychological counseling (psychotherapy), can be effective in treating both conditions.

Stress reduction techniques, physical activity, exercise, meditation, journaling, learning coping techniques, and other strategies can also help.

Pain rehabilitation programs, such as the Comprehensive Pain Rehabilitation Center at Mayo Clinic, typically involve a team approach to treatment, including medical and psychiatric aspects.

Treatment of co-occurring pain and depression may be more effective when involving a combination of treatments.

If you are suffering from pain and depression, get help before your symptoms get worse. You don’t have to be miserable. Getting the right treatment can help you start enjoying your life again.

Pain, insomnia and depression often push osteoarthritis patients to seek medical care

Pain was the main factor that prompted patients to seek medical care in an Arthritis Care & Research study of osteoarthritis patients. In addition to pain, insomnia and depression increased health care use.

In the study of 2,976 patients, half of the participants had at least one of three symptoms (pain, insomnia, depression), and approximately 34% and 29% suffered from insomnia or depression, respectively, in addition to moderate to severe pain.

The combined effects of pain + insomnia and pain + depression were additive and increased different types of health care utilization; furthermore, these effects increased significantly with increasing severity of insomnia and depression after pain control.

The findings indicate the important role that concomitant symptomatic conditions may play in increasing the use of health services.

“Pain, insomnia, and depression are common in older adults with osteoarthritis. Unfortunately, they often occur together,” said lead author Dr. Minhui Liu, of the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. “To our knowledge, our study is the first to examine their effects on diversified health care use. We are pleased to find that, although their effects on health care use are substantial, their combined effects are not greater than the sum of their individual effects, which is a good thing for patients.”

Is knee pain linked to depression?

According to researchers, knee OA affects about 55 percent of people over the age of 40 in Japan. A research team from the country recently published a study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society examining the effects of knee pain on depression, as until now, few studies have focused on how knee pain and impaired knee function relate to depression.

To learn more, the researchers examined information from 573 people aged 65 and older who participated in the Kurabuchi Study, an ongoing survey of the health of older adults living in central Japan.

When the study began (between 2005 and 2006), none of the participants had symptoms of depression. Two years later, nearly all completed follow-up interviews. Participants answered questions about their knee pain and were assessed for symptoms of depression.

Nearly 12 percent of participants had developed symptoms of depression. People who had experienced knee pain at night while lying in bed, while putting on socks, or while getting in or out of a car were more likely to report having symptoms of depression, the researchers noted.

The researchers concluded that asking older adults with knee pain whether they experience pain at night in bed, when putting on socks, or when getting in or out of a car could be useful in helping to screen people at risk of developing depression.