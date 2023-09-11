













Yes, that’s what this gamer whose name is currently a mystery did. It is the one you can see in the image that accompanies this note. There he appears barefoot and with shorts as his only clothing.

His photo suddenly appeared on Twitter and other social networks. Many times the message accompanied her ‘It’s all about priorities’ either ‘it’s all about priorities’.

To all this, how much does a PS5 cost in Morocco? The average price of the Sony console in this country is around $885 dollars, just over $15,566 Mexican pesos.

As a point of comparison in Mexico, this system can cost $10,490 pesos on Amazon.

Fountain: Sony.

The Moroccan earthquake from which this person and his PS5 were able to save themselves is officially known as the 2023 Marrakech-Safi earthquake.

This had an intensity of 6.8 and caused more than 2,100 deaths and more than 2,400 injuries. It is the most devastating that this country has suffered since 1960.

The large number of victims was due to the time, when many people were sleeping. The earthquake could also be felt in Spain, Portugal and Algeria.

On September 8, the lives of many Moroccan residents changed with this earthquake. Some may wonder what is worth saving during an earthquake, and experts recommend having an emergency backpack.

Fountain: Twitter.

This should have a flashlight, radio, water bottles, non-perishable food, extra clothing, lighter (or matches), documents, extra keys and a first aid kit. A PS5 or any console is something extra.

