EXCLUSIVEPossible fraud in the real estate branch of the municipality of Rotterdam keeps city hall under a spell. But does this come as a bolt from the blue? Certainly not, according to research from this site. Attentive officials had been warning for some time, but were not heeded. Nor did it ring a bell when demolition companies were convicted of making illegal price agreements. The name of the now suspected top official Rudy de B. also surfaced.