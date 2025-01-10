new obligations in 2025
This year they are required to send a Declaration of Pension Benefits, which is intended to be a tool to help plan retirement with more information.
It will be sent electronically, unless requested in writing, and must be written in understandable language
Starting this year, participants in a company pension plan will have detailed information on their retirement rights over time. From 2025 onwards, fund managers are required to send each of them a
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Managers #inform #employees #pension #plans #future #retirements
Leave a Reply