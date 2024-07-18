Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Even under Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), a jolt would have to go through Germany, comments “Münchner Merkur” editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Daniel Kubirski/Imago/Montage:IPPEN.MEDIA

The country’s leaders are more clearly opposed than ever to the current head of government, Olaf Scholz. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – This is what you call a landslide: almost two thirds of German top managers and heads of authorities prefer CDU leader Friedrich Merz as the next chancellor, only a third are putting their faith in the incumbent head of government Olaf Scholz, according to the “elite panel” of the renowned Allensbach Institute. The last survey, conducted eight months ago, had Scholz in the lead by a whisker. Even then, the reputation of the traffic light coalition was not good. But since then, the remaining trust of German decision-makers has also evaporated.

Criticism of the business location: “High-wage and high-tax country”

This is not surprising given the intensity of the dispute within the coalition. At the same time, the prospects for the German economy have continued to deteriorate, and entrepreneurs are desperately waiting for political stimulus. Miele co-owner Reinhard Zinkann rightly describes Germany as a “high-wage, high-tax country with very short working hours and a lot of bureaucracy.” Since the low interest rates and cheap energy have disappeared, managers have been desperately looking for a new business model, while the traffic light policy revolved too much around new heating regulations and fringe groups.

Now the Green “chancellor candidate” Robert Habeck has announced that he wants to bring his party closer to the middle class. However, this will be difficult given the citizens’ past experiences and the expected resistance from the left-wing party base.

Result of economic elite survey also poses risk for Merz

But the managers’ premature praise for the economic expert Merz also carries a risk: in a way, he is the last remaining patron of the established parties. If he and the coalition to be formed in 2025 do not bring about a jolt through the country, then trust will continue to erode and the triumph of the populists from the far left and the far right, with their fatal weakness for autocrats, will no longer be able to be stopped. But without a clear commitment to open markets and a free world, our companies cannot be successful. (George Anastasiadis)