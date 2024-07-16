Strong Manager: 22% of managers are ready to transfer employees to remote work

Only 22 percent of managers are ready to move their team to a hybrid or remote work format. About this reports Gazeta.Ru, citing a study by the owner of the online school for managers Strong Manager, Yulia Starostina.

In 2024, the majority (54 percent) of managers said they prefer the traditional office format of work because it is more efficient. The study also says that in 2020, when Russian companies were faced with the need for remote work, 76 percent of managers noticed a negative impact on work processes.

Currently, 72 percent of employees and managers work in offices, 18 percent have chosen a hybrid work format, and only 10 percent work only remotely.

Managers also named the main problems associated with remote work. The management is mainly concerned about the results of remote employees’ work (82 percent). In addition, it was noted that it is impossible to ensure that employees work the required hours (46 percent). 37 percent of managers noticed disunity in the team after switching to remote work. Less common negative factors included fear of technical problems (18 percent) and loss of leadership positions outside the office (12 percent).

The survey was conducted among 453 executives and top managers of Russian companies.

Earlier, Russians told what qualities they do not like in leaders. Most do not like arrogance (83 percent), dishonesty (80 percent), rudeness (77 percent), bias (71 percent), greed (67 percent) and indifference (59 percent).