Colombia today has a government that believes in things different from those defended by all its predecessors. And it is only logical and obvious that, as in everything, on the soccer field, he dominates with his left foot, advances through the left wing and shoots with his left foot. What did they expect?

Thus, the Special Investigations Unit of the Ministry of Labor he put against the sticks Football Federation and Dimayor, its professional branch, to force it, at the risk of opening charges and imposing million-dollar fines, to negotiate a collective agreement with the more than 1,100 soccer players grouped in the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), who since 2019 presented 12 points for the collective agreement :

1. The calendar of professional competitions, rest and recovery periods.

2. The status of the FCF player.

3. The FCF disciplinary code.

4. The single obligatory employment contract minutes of the FCF.

5. The professional women’s soccer tournament.

6. Complementary health policies for the player and his family.

7. Schedules, intervals and rest time between matches.

8. Annual match of the Colombian Senior National Team in favor of Acolfutpro.

9. Participation in television rights.

10. Two annual meetings of Acolfutpro with the soccer players of the Colombian women’s and men’s teams at the concentration location.

11. Arrangement of the number of tickets for the matches of the local tournaments and the Colombian national teams.

12. Adoption of protocols containing policies against discrimination, workplace harassment and gender violence.

The critical points are those that have to do with money: of course!: participation in TV rights is key, as is the match for the association, as is the complementary health plan for the players and their families, and the tickets…

If in the first world of football, without in the second world, if even in the third world of football those points are agreed upon, why can’t it be done here? It’s unusual, to begin with. It happens everywhere.

Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor.

An even unnecessary example: Real Madrid is the one that pays the salary to Bellingam, Vinícius, Modkirc, Kroos and all their superstarsbut all Real Madrid players, like all those in all professional divisions in Spain, are covered by the collective agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation, which, obviously, is not their direct employer.

Here, football, proud and confident, never wanted to listen to the footballers. In addition to not wanting to spend money, he has the collateral fear of what football calls “inadmissible co-government”, as several team presidents have told me, of having to agree, for example, on the dates of the games due to breaks. . And not to mention having to put up with Acolfutpro and its managers – who give them hives – in the National Team concentrations. His empire!

I repeat one thing: it is unusual that throughout the world, even in the richest football countries, there are collective negotiations, but here it is said to be “impossible.” I repeat something else: Colombia today has a government that believes in other things…

That is the new game in football.

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@TIME

