The 2022 season was the first in which Max Verstappen And Charles Leclerc, the two talents born in 1997 destined to become the two main icons of Formula 1 in the coming years – together with the various Russell and Norris – both found themselves behind the wheel of a vehicle sufficiently competitive to be able to compete for the title. After the very first races of the season had turned clearly in favor of the Ferrari driver, however, reliability problems, strategy errors and some errors by Leclerc himself have clearly tipped the balance of points in favor of Verstappen, capable of becoming world champion for the second consecutive time already in the last Japanese GP, with four races ahead of the end of the season.

During the year it became clear to everyone the great mutual respect that Verstappen and Leclerc have recognized race after race, often showing themselves as the first to congratulate each other on the successes obtained. An attitude profoundly different from the one that contrasted the Dutchman with Lewis Hamilton in 2021. A recent interview with the manager of Verstappen, Raymond Vermeulen, however, clearly testified that the entire entourage of the home champion Red Bull has the highest esteem of the Monegasque, who has become the undisputed idol of the Prancing Horse fans in recent years. Speaking on the podcast F1 Nationin fact, the man who manages Verstappen’s career – along with his father Jos – has in fact positioned Leclerc on the same level as his client.

“I think Charles has the same talent – said Vermulen, highlighting the great quality of the Ferrari driver on the flying lap and not only – I want to say that some of his laps with which he took pole position this year were just incredible. He also has great pace management – added the Dutchman – but if the degradation of his tires is greater during the race, there is not much that can be done as a driver“. According to the analysis of Verstappen’s manager, therefore, the defeat suffered this year in the championship is to be attributed much more to Ferrari than to any faults of Leclerc.

“Many of the mistakes that have affected both Ferrari drivers are due to the fact that they seemed to have a rather unstable rear end – concluded Vermeulen – and then, of course, if you are already in a bit of trouble, you push that couple of percentage points more and drive to the limit and it’s easy to make a mistake. It’s easy to point the finger, but I think if it has the right package, Charles is definitely a future Formula 1 world champion. If he has the machine he needs to do it “.