Trento Festival of Economics, the interview of the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino with Francesco Micheli

Create a network, read newspapers (digital and paper, even foreign ones), but also enrich yourself with beauty, with knowledge, literature and art. Listening to music. And when you have to make an important decision, go to the museum, like Avvocato Agnelli did. This is Francesco Micheli’s “peppery” recipe for becoming a number one.

Who is Francesco Micheli



Francesco Micheli has given birth to successful startups such as Fastweb (2000) and Genextra (2003) with Umberto Veronesi. Today he is president of Nextalialaunched by Francesco Canzonieri.







Micheli, “a champion” as director Perrino defined himwith 50 years of protagonism behind him, is not a manager, he did it at the beginning, but then he chose to be an entrepreneur, hence his story to the Trento Festival of Economics gives us the point of view of an entrepreneur and financier focused on innovation. And on the sale of 41% of Ita to Lufthansa Micheli shoots chained balls: “An unsuitable ruling class”.

The skills to focus on to become number one

“Being young today is much more difficult than in our times, there was a social elevator, it was enough to be intelligent and willing to work. The doors to work today are tighter. Today I believe that it is essential for young people not to be addicted to overexposurethat is, they must not want to appear but ‘be’”, thus Francesco Micheli replies to director Perrino explaining that “certain methods are still valid” and the important thing today is “to create a network, relationships”.

“My father – explains Micheli – he taught me music and music has allowed me to do beautiful things with my newspaper ‘The new’. You also have to stay close to your best teammates because it means joining a club, today’s social elevator is the network”.

The importance of reading newspapers

According to Micheli, reading the newspapers is also essential. “They have many facets as well as a plurality of actors and therefore of visions”, she explains. “It is essential to read newspapers, digital and paper, even foreign ones. Being up-to-date puts you in a position to have concrete opportunities. These are not comforting times and for this very reason it is easier to emerge”. Furthermore, “many initiatives today are taken by machines. The Internet has led to single thinking and today’s managers tend to study everyone from the same manual. You stand out if you are a soloist”.

Degree in economics and master: are they still important to become number one?

How important is it to have the right qualifications? “A degree is always essential even if many entrepreneurs have never graduated. Today’s universities are decidedly better than they used to be, but there are 4,000 Italian graduates a year, bringing up the rear of Europe”. The master, however, for Micheli “was a form of competitiveness, but today we don’t talk about it anymore. With the master you may have a few more skills”.





Francesco Micheli and Angelo Maria Perrino

