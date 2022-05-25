It is no mystery that the manager of Joan Mir and Remy Gardner, the Spaniard Paco Sanchez, is one of the most controversial figures in the paddock, especially after his latest outings which have clearly contrasted him with Pit Beirer, number one in the KTM project in MotoGP. There is an evident tension between the two, so much so that the German has openly spoken of “sore”In reference to the behavior of some managers, who end up clipping the wings of their pilots. It must be recognized that Sanchez’s words weren’t exactly sweet with regard to some of the manufacturers on the MotoGP starting grid, and that, certainly, they do not put him in the best position to deal with the teams participating in the championship. “Suzuki had made us an even pejorative offer than Joan’s debut year, and this happened in Portimao. Then in Jerez they told us that they would convince Suzuki to pay what the current contract is and then it was ok for us. We couldn’t ask for a contract like that of Marquez or Quartararo“, Said the Spaniard. Then the withdrawal of the Hamamatsu company and the need to find a new saddle for Mir: “We asked the other teams more or less what we asked Suzuki. It is our priority, otherwise Joan will stay at home. He won’t drive for free or for those shitty contracts that KTM and Ducati offer their riders“. These do not seem to be the most conciliatory words, given that by ‘antagonizing’ the two manufacturers, Sanchez effectively excludes 12 bikes out of 24 taking part in the championship.

“I have another rider in MotoGP, Remy Gardner and I know what a shit deal he signed“, Continued Paco Sanchez, outspoken: “We will not end up with Joan the same way. Remy agreed, but it was unacceptable to me. MotoGP is big business, like tennis, golf or football, and the riders are the same as in their world. The only big sponsor present is Repsol, the others in comparison are peanuts. Monster can pay, I assume, 4-5-6 million, while Repsol I think 10-12 or 14. But the former on the Yamaha budget affects 10%, while HRC compared to the Honda company will be 0.00001%“. And from Sanchez’s words it is therefore not difficult to hypothesize where his client wants to marry, or rather in Honda. To close the picture of the Spanish manager’s accusations, there are also those addressed in recent days to an Italian newspaper: “Aprilia does not reply to my messages because ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ wrote that Joan has already signed with HRC and someone believes in it ”.