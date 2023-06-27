Joan Mir’s situation

Although a complex adaptation by Joan Mir at Honda, it certainly would have been unlikely to predict the paltry 5 points collected in the first 8 world championship appointments by the 2020 MotoGP champion. The former Suzuki rider missed four races, the Argentina one due to a head injury and the Mugello-Sachsenring-Assen triptych due to an undefined hand injury.

The manager Paco Sanchez intervenes

Paco Sanchezmanager of Joan Mir, wanted to sweep the field of any inferences circulated in recent weeks about his client, starting with his return to the track: “I think it will be one hundred percent for Silverstone. Currently he is injured, he is hurt both physically and emotionally. Things aren’t going the way he expected, he can’t show the talent and speed he has on that bike.”

In the interview granted to Asthe manager also swept the field of rumors about a farewell to Honda or a breakup with his client: “we stay here, the goal is to respect the contract and try to make the bike competitive. Anyone who says Joan and I are splitting is taking some substance, I don’t know who has an interest in spreading fake news. Our relationship is perfect, both professionally and personally. All these written things are just made up bullshit. I don’t know what they take, but good stuff“.

Paco Sanchez then pointed the finger at the new MotoGP format: “At the moment the bike is much more important than the rider. Now the ratio is 60/40 or 70/30. This format is destroying the riders from a psychological and physical point of view. We can talk about Pol Espargarò, Oliveira or Bastianini, all riders who don’t ride Honda, who got injured due to the stress of the new format. The centaurs are subjected to tremendous pressure from the first minute on the track, it’s the reality. We’ve never seen a championship with the level of injuries we’ve seen this year.”