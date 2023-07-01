Manager Emelianenko Burchak said that now there are no concerns for the health of the fighter

Manager Nikita Burchak spoke about the rehabilitation of mixed martial artist (MMA) Alexander Emelianenko. His words lead “Match TV”.

Burchak noted that Emelianenko is undergoing restoration in Ingushetia, since there are “many negative factors” for him in Moscow. “He wants to perform on his own, no one is forcing him. We look after the state of moral and physical health of Alexander. Now everything is fine, there are no fears, ”the manager added.

On June 30, doctor Lom-Ali Gazgiriev promised to ban Emelianenko from fighting in the near future and expressed confidence that he would not fight until the fall. “The body of an addict does not work like a normal person. The biochemistry of the brain breaks down, the kidneys become bad, a number of other problems, ”said the specialist.

On June 18, mixed-style fighter Jeff Monson announced Emelianenko’s health problems after the previous fight. The athlete defeated blogger Yevgeny Ershov in Moscow in the 20th second of the second round.

In total, 41-year-old Emelianenko had 39 fights in MMA, in which he won 28 victories and suffered 10 defeats. Another fight with his participation ended in a draw.