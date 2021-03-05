E.A glass ball is probably not required to have an idea of ​​how the fans of FC Schalke 04 would receive Christian Heidel on Friday evening (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and DAZN) – if they were to play against the Bundesliga FSV Mainz 05 should be in their arena. The man who, after almost a quarter of a century as a Mainz manager, became the sports director in Gelsenkirchen in the spring of 2016 and retired three years later, they blame the bottom of the table for the decline.

Even beyond the coal pot, the impression was created that Heidel was overwhelmed with the task at Schalke. Heidel himself defended himself these days via “Sport-Bild” against the criticism. “In 2018 we were runner-up with an eight point lead. We played the Champions League, had the highest turnover and the highest profit of all time. All of Schalke celebrated. We were on the right track. “

But it is also a fact that the football that the team played under Domenico Tedesco was extremely unattractive. Watching the Schalke team was no fun back then – especially not when the results failed to materialize in the following season. “After me, a lot of players were bought, coaches changed and structures changed. Ten months after my departure, Schalke was third in the Bundesliga and everyone was full of euphoria, ”said Heidel. “There was no criticism, everything was great. Only then did the descent begin. “

The world looks different in Mainz

But after all these years in the professional business, Heidel shouldn’t be surprised that public criticism is loud when things don’t go smoothly. In his case, it includes, among other things, expenses of 160 million euros for the squad, but also that he let too many of his own such as Sead Kolasinac or Alexander Nübel go without at least generating income. In contrast, there were expenses such as around 26 million for Breel Embolo, 19 million for Nabil Bentaleb, who was particularly noticeable because of his suspensions, and 16 million for Sebastian Rudy. Real transfer flops.

The world looks very different in Rheinhessen. There, when Heidel returned at the end of last year, he was celebrated like the Redeemer. The decision to hire former player Bo Svensson as coach has been the right one so far. This does not yet confirm the thesis that Christian Heidel can only do Mainz 05. But if it were so, it wouldn’t bother the Mainz team.