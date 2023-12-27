AWhen the news broke on the evening of November 17th that the young American company Open AI had fired its boss and founder Sam Altman, there was a lot of disbelief not only in the software scene. Altman is the man who unleashed the ChatGTP software on humanity a little over a year ago, setting off a huge wave. This form of artificial intelligence (AI) not only reproduces known content, but can also generate something completely new from it.

A skill that even experts didn't think was possible for a long time. Writing poems, theses or programming software – ChatGPT hardly seemed too difficult. The start-up from California thus gave the starting signal for the race for dominance in the market with generative AI. AI drives prices on the stock market. At the center was Sam Altman, who has been at the head of Open AI since 2019 and who has the aura of a pop star surrounding him during public appearances.

Sam Altman: Fired and quickly returned



Sam Altman, Open AI

:



Image: Illustration Bernd Schifferdecker



The horror at his sudden expulsion by a control committee that was full of companions was all the greater. They accused the man, who had shortly before caused a stir with his plans to convert Open AI into an AI platform, of disloyalty and a lack of communication. This began a bizarre spectacle, at the end of which, after four days, Altman was indirectly back in the saddle of Open AI and was now able to sit tighter than ever.

Since these days of chaos, things have become noticeably quiet around the star company and its leadership. Altman is likely to use the time to prepare the company for the challenges of 2024. The company is reportedly currently negotiating a new round of financing with a valuation of $100 billion. Altman himself has expressed great concern about the influence of AI on democratic elections. The fight for the White House in 2024 has long since begun.







Jonas Andrulis: Without an “obscene hate check”



Jonas Andrulis, Aleph Alpha

:



Image: Illustration Bernd Schifferdecker



Germany did not have such a spectacle to offer. But at least there is a ray of hope when it comes to artificial intelligence. It is extremely unusual that a current Federal Minister of Economics would be in charge of a round of financing for a young start-up. It was the beginning of November when Robert Habeck stepped into this role for Aleph Alpha. The young Heidelberg software company had just raised around half a billion euros from well-known German companies, including Bosch, SAP and the Lidl parent company Schwarz Group. The star of the day was Jonas Andrulis, founder and boss of Aleph Alpha. At his side was a beaming green minister who seemed to forget for a while the anger over heating laws and traffic light squabbles. The message was clear: Look, we Germans can do it too. It was later heard from grinning participants that the financing round would have come about without the involvement of politicians.

The truth is: Aleph Alpha, with less than a hundred employees, is probably Europe's best bet when it comes to the trillion-dollar artificial intelligence race. Otherwise there is only Mistral from France, which develops its own “Large Language Model”, which can keep up with ChatGPT and Co. in tests and comparisons, and sometimes even performs better. Andrulis traveled across the country in 2023 with this message: It's all about speed in development, otherwise the market will be distributed. The former lead developer of the tech giant Apple used almost every stage that was available to him.

Andrulis walks a fine line: the hype surrounding the hopeful from North Baden can also arouse exaggerated hopes. There are fears in the AI ​​scene that politicians are now lulled into believing that Aleph Alpha can fight for market share on an equal footing with Open AI and Google, which seems absurd given the enormous financial resources of US companies.