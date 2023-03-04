Pakhuis de Zwijger is known as an inclusive and progressive debate centre, but behind the scenes things are very different: former employees speak of a culture of fear. “I was gagging by the side of the road before I had to go in.” The management announced on Saturday morning that it would step down ‘until further notice’ in response to this article, which stems from research by The parole. The Supervisory Board is conducting an investigation into safety in the workplace.