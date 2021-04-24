Efficient weed management strategies begin immediately after harvest, where decisions made should always aim to achieve maximum yields for the next crop.

The long fallow period encompasses an extended period of fallow in the fields for much of the fall and winter, while short fallow refers to the moment close to sowing, which in the case of soybeans and corn is projected for the spring. During this time weeds directly interfere with the soil’s ability to store water in the profile and that of recycling nutrients, thus being able to be conditioned by our future yields from very early stages.

Agronomist Matías Gaona, head of Tecnomyl’s field Research and Development area, affirms that it is essential to be able to control weeds safely from the start in all batches. This, according to Gaona, is achieved by reinforcing Glyphosate-based treatments with complementary herbicides such as Controle (Dicamba 57.7%) and Patron G24 (Picloram 27.8%), in order to avoid future complications in weed control due to regrowth . Various products with proven residual action can also be added to the mixture, such as Atramyl 90 WG (Atrazine granulated), Trench 84 WG (Diclosulam 84%) or Guerrer (Sulfentrazone 50%), with the aim of control successive litters of weed hatchlings for as long as possible.

The choice of residual assets must always consider the dynamics of the weeds in each area and the crops present in the rotation, highlights the technician. In the event that the green coverage is very high (greater than 15-20% of the total area of ​​the lot), Eng. Gaona recommends, in the first instance, to control the weeds present, to then successfully apply the residual products to the I usually.

