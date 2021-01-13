Jennifer Addabbo, a cofounder of the consulting firm CU Engage, has taken over as CEO at the company, according to a press release Tuesday, while cofounder James Guild shifts to a focus on growth and investment opportunities as the organization continues to expand.

Jennifer Addobbo, CEO of the consulting firm CU Engage, pictured during a 2018 conference from the Cornerstone Credit Union League

The move is intended to help CU engage evolve “from a boutique consulting firm to a leading national firm built on proven processes and proprietary technology. With this success comes organizational change necessary to support it and I have the utmost confidence in Jenn as CEO of CU Engage in its next phase of transformative growth,” Guild said in the release.

The pair founded CU Engage in St. Petersburg, Fla., in 2014.

Prior to launching the consultancy, Addobbo held positions at FIS and PSCU.

“This is an exciting time for our company and our industry, and I am looking forward to leading our team to help credit unions understand their options and opportunities in payments and technology and making well-informed, data driven decisions as quickly as possible in order to support their growth,” said Addobbo. “As always, we appreciate the collaboration and the support we have received from our clients from day one and we look forward to continued growth, results, and expansion in our industry.”