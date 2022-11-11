Management | Sales advisor Kalle Lähdesmäki gives important advice to all bosses

Sales advisor Kalle Lähdesmäki is applying for a second term as president of the Finnish Biathlon Union. During his career, he has followed sports management closely. He reminds us of the principle of humane leadership and discussion and gives important advice: “If you have a different opinion, it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person.”

Sales advisor Kalle Lähdesmäki has been following Finnish and international sports for a long time from a vantage point.

The chairman of the Finnish Biathlon Union has extensive management experience in the S group and as CEO of the Minimani company. In addition, he has served on the boards of several companies and, among other things, as the chairman of the Seinäjoki Tango market.

Based on his experience, Lähdesmäki, who is turning 70, is a good person to answer how well the Finnish sports management has succeeded in its task now that the Finnish Olympic Committee is undergoing organizational changes.

“A lot of good things are going on. In the 1970s, sports management was like a cartridge. It didn’t look very democratic,” says Lähdesmäki.

“The Finnish Olympic Committee is building a good management system. The Olympic Committee wants to serve and coordinate its member organizations for the benefit of Finnish sports and physical activity. It’s a new expression. Let’s go to the modern management model and system. It can be challenged and create synergy.”

“If you have a different opinion, it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person,” Lähdesmäki reminds.

Although the spring harassment scandal in the Olympic Committee was unfortunate, according to Lähdesmäki, it could have been of significant benefit to the management and success of the Finnish sports organization.

“The harassment scandal or case Lehtimäki opened the eyes to how Finnish sports have been managed. Hats off to the board of the Olympic Committee for requesting an external report on the matter, in which the warnings are being followed. Let’s go in the direction the member organizations want.”

In Case Lehtimäki, Lähdesmäki means the head of the elite sports unit Mika Lehtimäki concerning suspicions of harassment against women.

“ “The uproar was an important signal to the entire Olympic Committee and also to the chairman, Jan Vapaavuori.”

Before that, the management of the Olympic Committee managed to nominate Lehtimäki for the new season without an open application. After the uproar, Lehtimäki resigned on his own initiative.

“Kohu was an important signal to the entire Olympic Committee and also the chairman For Jan Vapaavuori. When you get new information, it’s good to move on. We realized that the silo model doesn’t work,” says Lähdesmäki.

With Siilomalli, he refers to the elite sports transformation task force that left its job in the early 2010s, i.e. Humu, and the Finnish Olympic Committee’s elite sports unit, founded on the basis of its results, whose first director was Mika Kojonkoski.

After Kojonkoski, Lehtimäki became the head of the unit. Former skier Matti Heikkinen started as head of the unit in the fall. At the same time, the sports group representatives were stopped. Four top sports managers will be elected in their place.

In the future the main strategic choices of the Olympic Committee are movement and an active lifestyle, club activities and elite sports.

“There were gaps in Humu’s work. The model it created did not define good governance, transparency, metrics, equality and equality, but focused only on elite sports,” says Lähdesmäki.

“After Case Lehtimäki, the good-natured development work of a new operating model and management system was awakened and set in motion.”

Lähdesmäki also evaluates the success criteria of sports used by the previous elite sports unit. For example Kaisa Mäkäräinen According to Lähdesmäki, the achievements in the Biathlon World Cup were not seen as an increase in the sport’s resources.

“Kaisa won the overall World Cup competition three times, but in the opinion of the elite sports unit, it was not important, because the Olympic and World Cup medals were the yardstick. Now the atmosphere is different, and the board of the Olympic Committee deserves thanks.”

Finland Lähdesmäki has led the biathlon association since 2016. He was also chairman in 2006–2010. In the years 2010–2014, he was the auditor of the International Biathlon Union.

In the years 2011–2016, the union was led by a general Olli Nepponenwho lost his seat to Lähdesmäki by nine votes at the end of 2016 federal meeting.

Lähdesmäki’s term ends this year. He is available for another two-year term. Biathlon clubs make the choice.

“Hopefully there will be candidates. According to the rules, half of the board of the Biathlon Union is resigning,” says Lähdesmäki.

The union meeting will be held in December after the opening of the Biathlon World Cup (November 29–December 4) in Kontiolahti is over.

Finland has five places in the world cup for men and women. At the World Championships, Finland’s quota is four men and four women.

The head coach Jonne Kähkönen managed to raise the international level of Finnish biathlon, even though Mäkäräinen retired in the corona spring of 2020. The men’s team starts the new season from positions 10–12 (previously positions 16–18) and the women’s from position 11 (before 16–17).

“Jonne’s season was good. More was invested in the power of skiing.”

After much consideration, Mari Eder decided to continue her career for at least a year.

Norwegian Erik Bartlett Kulstad started in the spring as the new head coach with a 1+3-year contract. Kulstad’s family had a new addition in the fall, and he has been in Norway a lot.

“Erik has brought more enthusiasm to the national teams. Norway has different coaching expertise”, Lähdesmäki assesses.

The union’s finances are also balanced after years of losses. In 2018, the Ampuhiihtoliitto was completely without state aid when the application got stuck in the system.

“That case has been patted down. Now we have the first time that all partnership positions are full. Also, the number of competitors’ licenses in the season starting has exceeded the number before the corona pandemic.”

There are approximately 750 licensed biathlon skiers in Finland, from 11-year-olds to veterans.

“Biathlon is a small sport, but it is followed a lot in Europe and Finland. The background is the excitement and demandingness of the sport.”

After last season’s international breakthrough, Lähdesmäki is waiting Tero Seppälän to get on the podium. The awaited news among women was that Mari Eder continue. In August, Nastassia Kinnunen won bronze at the World Championships in roller biathlon.

“Expectations for the new season are positive,” says Lähdesmäki.

Lähdesmäki is one of Finland’s fittest sports managers. He has run 132 marathons, including all Seinämaratons since 1973.

“At least in Finland, I haven’t come across anyone who has run the same marathon for 50 years straight.”